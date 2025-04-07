JHR calls for urgent protection of journalists amid escalating violence in Gaza

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights expresses serious concern over the continued violence against journalists and civilians in Gaza.

On April 7, an Israeli airstrike hit a media tent in southern Gaza, killing Palestine Today TV journalist Hilmi al-Faqaawi and injuring nine other journalists. This follows the killing of Palestinian journalists Hossam Shabat (Al Jazeera) and Mohammed Mansour (Palestine Today TV) on March 24.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, these deaths bring the total number of journalists killed since the conflict began to 173, including 165 Palestinian, six Lebanese and two Israeli media workers. The CPJ states this is the deadliest period for journalists in its 33 years of data collection.

JHR reiterates its earlier calls for all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect journalists and civilians and ensure accountability for attacks on the press.

The safety of journalists is essential to the free flow of information and documenting the realities of conflict.

JHR further urges that international journalists be granted immediate access to Gaza and guaranteed safe passage to report on the situation independently and accurately.

All parties must uphold their obligations under international law and ensure that those who bear witness are not silenced by violence.

