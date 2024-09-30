Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, Lisa LaFlamme, Rachel Pulfer, Nathan Downer announced as speakers at Journalists for Human Rights' annual gala Night for Rights 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is pleased to announce the speakers and sponsors for its annual gala Night for Rights 2024, taking place at the Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto on Tuesday, October 1.

Hosted by CTV News anchor Nathan Downer, the gala will feature 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov as the keynote speaker. Mr. Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, has earned global recognition for his fearless journalism, exposing corruption, electoral fraud, and human rights abuses in Russia. At Night for Rights 2024, he will speak on the deadly effects of propaganda on human rights, the plight of political prisoners jailed for telling the truth, and the urgent need for international action to counter rising state-sponsored repression and violence.

JHR also looks forward to hearing from journalist and JHR Ambassador Lisa LaFlamme, who will introduce a special new initiative featuring Mr. Muratov's Nobel co-winner, Maria Ressa, CEO and founder of Rappler.

Joining us on stage from JHR will be Board Chair Michael Cooke, President Rachel Pulfer, Executive Director Bill Killorn, and Director of International Programs and Development Zein Almoghraby.

"We are thrilled to bring together some of the most courageous voices in journalism to speak at Night for Rights 2024," said Rachel Pulfer, President of JHR. "Dmitry Muratov's unwavering commitment to truth and Maria Ressa's global fight for press freedom are a powerful reminder of why our work at JHR is so important. With the support of our partners and sponsors, we continue to stand up for those who risk everything to uphold human rights."

Along with the many Canadians who purchased tickets and tables to support this year's gala, the event has drawn support from key Canadian organizations and companies. JHR is grateful to our Partner Sponsors CBC, Google News Initiative, TD Bank Group, and UPS and our Gold sponsors CTV News, Global News and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation for their support of the Night For Rights gala. Special thanks go to The Canadian Press and Postmedia, our official publicity sponsors, and to our hospitality sponsors, Arterra Wines Canada and Fairmont Royal York.

JHR deeply appreciates the ongoing advocacy and partnerships from Canadians committed to empowering journalists worldwide. To further support JHR's work, consider donating to the Night for Rights' Fund A Need and make a difference today.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 22 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

