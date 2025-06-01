CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) capped off its 2025 national conference weekend by presenting this year's CAJ Awards, Canada's preeminent national investigative journalism awards program, run by and for journalists, at a gala dinner held earlier this evening at the Delta Hotel in downtown Calgary.

Jeff Hamilton and Katrina Clarke, from the Winnipeg Free Press, were awarded this year's McGillivray Award, which recognizes the program's best investigative journalism published or broadcast in 2024.

The McGillivray jury concluded that Hamilton and Clarke's exposé of the many cracks in Manitoba's childcare system bore all the hallmarks of excellent investigative work — it brought clarity to complex subjects and used vivid personal examples to convey systemic flaws.

Hamilton and Clarke were also recognized as winners in the Written News category.

The CAJ Awards were presented in a bilingual ceremony hosted by Joelle Tomlinson (Global News) and Tiphanie Roquette (Radio-Canada). Finalists who were unable to attend the in-person event were invited to participate remotely. The entire ceremony was live-streamed on the CAJ's YouTube channel.

This year's program marked the first time the CAJ has celebrated excellent journalism from nominees with gold and silver awards.

Here are the gold and silver winners, chosen from a record 540 entries across 18 categories.

The recipients in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

GOLD

Jeff Hamilton, Katrina Clarke

Building blocks, crumbling foundation

Winnipeg Free Press

SILVER (tie)

Grant Robertson, Kathryn Blaze Baum

The algorithm

The Globe and Mail

Wendy Gillis, Jennifer Pagliaro

The invisible girl

Toronto Star

The recipients in the HUGO RODRIGUES AWARD FOR COMMUNITY NEWS (formerly Community Written) category are:

GOLD

Heather Wright

York 1 environmental

The Independent of Petrolia and Central Lambton

SILVER

Jessica Lee

Grizzly bears back in crosshairs

Rocky Mountain Outlook

The recipients in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

GOLD

Brandi Morin, Geordie Day

The Apache Stronghold standing in the way of a massive copper mine

Ricochet Media

SILVER

Brittany Guyot, Tom Fennario

Food for profit

APTN Investigates

The recipients in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

GOLD

Romain Schue, Thomas Bignon

Dans les coulisses des traversées clandestines avec des passeurs indiens

Radio-Canada Info

SILVER

Davide Gentile, Daniel Boily, Jacques Racine, Ivanoh Demers

Une plaie de lit fatale pour un tétraplégique

Radio-Canada Info

The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

GOLD

Lela Savić, Emmanuelle Moussa

Pas tout Montréal

La Converse

SILVER

Taryn Grant

On the doorstep

CBC Atlantic Voice

The recipients in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

GOLD

Valérie Ouellet, Mike Crawley, Aloysius Wong, Andreas Wesley

Canada's international student spike was blamed on private colleges. Here's what really happened

CBC News - Investigative Unit

SILVER

Sylvie Fournier, Daniel Tremblay, Benoît Michaud, Jo-Ann Demers

Eglise catholique inc.

Radio-Canada Info

The recipients in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

GOLD

Chris Beaver, Katie O'Connor, Jasmine El Kurd, Pam Palmater

NDN POV

TVO Today

SILVER

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Norma Hilton, Scott Martin, Rhythm Sachdeva

Lead in drinking water

Investigative Journalism Bureau

The recipients in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM category are:

GOLD

Caroline Touzin, Ariane Lacoursière

Centres jeunesse et foyers de groupe de la DPJ : De plus en plus de mesures de contention ou d'isolement

La Presse

SILVER

Amanda Follett Hosgood

BC illegally collected personal info tied to the Wet'suwet'en conflict

The Tyee

This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

The recipients in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

GOLD

Martin Tremblay

New hope for Syria

La Presse

SILVER

Carlos Osorio

Portfolio

Reuters, The Globe and Mail

The recipients in the SCOOP category are:

GOLD

Anaïs Elboujdaïni

Le Canada demande à des travailleurs de la santé de Gaza s'ils ont soigné des membres du Hamas

La Converse

SILVER

Bethany Lindsay

One third of B.C.'s 'publicly funded substance-use treatment beds' don't provide any treatment

Investigative Journalism Foundation

The recipients in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

GOLD

Shannon Waters

What on Earth just happened with B.C.'s carbon tax?

The Narwhal

SILVER

Suzanne Rent

Build Nova Scotia gives Atlantic Road Construction and Paving deadline after company puts barriers at trail in Dartmouth Cove

Halifax Examiner

The recipients in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

GOLD

Rachel Browne

A killer among them

Maclean's

SILVER

Fabrice de Pierrebourg

Reconstruire une cité millénaire

L'actualité

The recipients in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

GOLD

Tyler Harper

In every Nelson he visits, Jeff Truesdell finds the man he loved

Nelson Star

SILVER

Liny Lamberink

Regrowth

CBC North

The recipients in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

GOLD

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Wendy-Ann Clarke, Owen Thompson

Mind games

Investigative Journalism Bureau, Toronto Star, TVO

SILVER

Gabrielle Duchaine

La maison des horreurs

La Presse

The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

GOLD

Natalia Rivero Gómez

Reporting on working conditions in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

The Rover

SILVER

Emma Arkell

Canadian teachers face harassment in wake of 'parental rights' policies

Xtra Magazine

The recipients of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

GOLD

Tchadas Leo

Portfolio

CHEK News

SILVER

Crystal Greene

Portfolio

Ricochet Media, IndigiNews Media, Pivot Media

The recipients in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE AWARD category are:

GOLD

Jenn Thornhill Verma, Johnny C.Y. Lam, Murat Yükselir, Melissa Tait, Clare Vander Meersch

Labrador Inuit are taking the fight against climate change into their own hands

The Globe and Mail

SILVER

Team

Eyes of the beast: Climate disaster survivor stories

Climate Disaster Project, Neworld Theatre

The recipients in the NATIONAL NEWSMEDIA COUNCIL/CAJ STUDENT JOURNALISM AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

GOLD

Nalyn Tindall

Getting by on gig work: The hidden costs of 'easy' money

The Eyeopener, Toronto Metropolitan University

SILVER

Om Shanbhag

The driving dilemma: How nursing students struggle to access placements

The Western Gazette, Western University

Funding for this award is generously provided by the Fraser MacDougall Journalism Prize Fund

The CAJ would like to thank the awards judges — the experienced current and former journalists who willingly volunteered their time and efforts to review all the entries and name the finalists and winners in each category. This awards program doesn't function without journalists and their newsrooms stepping forward to submit their work for review and consideration, or the judges who take on the task of reviewing that work.

The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the pieces submitted into the program.

Journalists continue to produce striking, important, and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change, and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.

