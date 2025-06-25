Announcing the 2025 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellows

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are thrilled to announce the laureates of the 2025 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

The 2025 winners are:

Aurélie Lachapelle (Montréal, Québec) for her story Tension en Allemagne à quelques jours du scrutin . In her well-researched piece, Aurélie tackles federal elections in the most populated EU Member State and shows journalistic rigor and talent in her reporting style.

(Montréal, Québec) for her story . In her well-researched piece, Aurélie tackles federal elections in the most populated EU Member State and shows journalistic rigor and talent in her reporting style. Liam Razzell ( Victoria, British Columbia ) for his report Could Canada join the European Union? A University of Victoria Professor thinks not . Liam approaches a timely subject in the current geopolitical context and proves solid journalistic and research skills.

( ) for his report . Liam approaches a timely subject in the current geopolitical context and proves solid journalistic and research skills. Maia Tustonic ( Ottawa, Ontario ) for her story 'Like-minded partner:' EU leaders congratulate Carney, call for closer ties. Maia pens a reaction piece offering a wide range of views, demonstrating journalistic objectivity and good knowledge of the EU's institutional structure and EU-Canada priorities.

Jury members included:

Hugo Rodrigues , CAJ representative and managing editor of the Cornwall Standard Freeholder

, CAJ representative and managing editor of the Cornwall Standard Freeholder Leslie MacKinnon , journalist

, journalist Manon Cornellier , journalist and commentator

, journalist and commentator Patrick Leblond , professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa

, professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, Diodora Bucur , Press Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Canada

The three laureates will participate in a weeklong study tour of European Union institutions in Brussels in November 2025. The Delegation of the European Union and CAJ are glad to partner on this journalism initiative that aims to assist young Canadians reach their career goals and form life-long friendships with Europeans. Study tour expenses are paid for by the Delegation of the European Union to Canada. Winners also benefit from a one-year CAJ membership or one-year membership renewal.

Thank you to all those who expressed an interest and entered the contest, and encourage them to apply again next year. The 2026 edition will be launched in March 2026.

Established in 1976, the Delegation of the European Union to Canada is a fully-fledged diplomatic mission and, as such, the natural contact point in Canada between the EU and the Canadian authorities. It also has a strong public diplomacy mandate designed to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the European Union as well as EU-Canada relations.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

