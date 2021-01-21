Canada Wins Two-Year Term on International Renewable Energy Agency Council

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we build back better and recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced that Canada has been voted in as an official Member of Council for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Announced at the 11th session of the IRENA Assembly, Canada will serve a two-year term on the Council, helping to ensure cooperation and facilitating discussions on the global clean energy future among the 163 member countries.

Reflecting this year's Assembly theme, COVID-19 – Energy Transition, Minister O'Regan underlined the importance of a net-zero carbon economy as the world recovers from the pandemic. He noted that a clean energy transition will help us meet an urgent climate crisis, as well as help grow our global economy while creating sustainable jobs for generations to come.

Minister O'Regan also highlighted that renewables are a cornerstone in the government's plan to meet Canada's climate change commitments. This echoes Canada's new $15-billion strengthened climate plan that includes an ambitious agenda to support renewable energy sources like wind, tidal and solar. The plan includes additional investments of $964 million over four years to advance smart renewable energy and grid modernization projects, as well as an additional $300 million to transition rural, remote and Indigenous communities that currently rely on diesel to clean, reliable energy.

During the four-day Assembly, Minister O'Regan also announced that Canada and IRENA are joining forces to help transition remote communities to renewable energy sources. Canada will share lessons learned and feedback from Indigenous communities from our domestic Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program for the development of a new initiative.

As underlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada is a willing and active partner on the international stage and remains committed to working with global partners to transition to an inclusive, net-zero future.

Quick Facts

IRENA is a near-universal gathering that brings together Heads of State, ministers, energy decision-makers and others to discuss the energy transition as an investment in our collective future. Canada formally joined in 2019, and this is the first year that a Canadian minister has attended the Assembly.





formally joined in 2019, and this is the first year that a Canadian minister has attended the Assembly. The eleventh session of the Assembly of the IRENA started on January 18 , which was designated "World Energy Transition Day."

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to a fair and inclusive clean-energy transition. Our mission remains aligned with IRENA's: a global economy that continues to grow, net-zero emissions by 2050 and an energy future that leaves no one behind."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The energy transformation is a catalyst for inclusive growth that creates jobs, builds economic resilience and supports more equitable outcomes for people and communities all over the world. Canada shares this vision. We welcome its close engagement in IRENA's governing bodies, commitment to a net-zero future and support for initiatives that ensure a sustainable and just future for all."

Francesco La Camera

Director-General of IRENA

Related Information

International Renewable Energy Agency

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum

