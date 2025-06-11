ANAHIM LAKE, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada is pleased to announce an additional $4.9 million in funding to support the Anahim Lake Solar Project, bringing our total contribution to nearly $17 million. This new solar energy project will provide the Ulkatcho First Nation with access to a clean and renewable source of energy that is cheaper, safer and healthier than diesel power. Located in Anahim Lake, B.C., the project is set to reduce the need for diesel generation in the remote community by about 64 percent — equal to a reduction of 1.1 million litres of diesel a year — making it one of the largest off-grid solar projects in Canada.

The project also includes the construction of new access roads and paths, together with investments in the control and monitoring of the new facility, fire management and security.

This is how Canada becomes a clean energy superpower — by working with Indigenous partners, reducing emissions and investing in nation-building infrastructure that delivers economic and environmental results.

Quotes

"This is what bold, community-led action looks like. The Anahim Lake Solar Project — now Canada's largest off-grid solar initiative — marks a major step forward in reducing emissions, strengthening local economies and advancing economic reconciliation. With construction now underway, we're proving that Canada has what it takes to lead in the global clean energy transition — and that we're doing it in partnership with Indigenous Peoples."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are proud to be part of this important milestone, helping the Ulkatcho First Nation transition from diesel to sustainable solar energy. This project underscores the federal government's commitment to supporting green energy initiatives, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing reconciliation."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Member of Parliament for Kelowna and Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"BC Hydro is driving renewable energy innovation in remote communities by bringing leading-edge technology into the Anahim Lake Station and investing in advanced battery storage and microgrid technology. Our collaboration with Ulkatcho Energy Corporation not only sets the foundation for future partnerships with First Nations across the province but also underscores BC Hydro's commitment to supporting Indigenous-led clean energy initiatives — ensuring reliable, sustainable power for generations to come."

Chris O'Riley

President and CEO, BC Hydro

"As Canada strives toward its commitments to mitigate the effects of climate change, the Ulkatcho Energy Corporation sees this as an excellent opportunity — not only to diversify the activities of the Ulkatcho Group of Companies but also to play a critical role in ultimately displacing the use of diesel and generating clean electricity for the community. The Anahim Lake Solar Project is truly a model of meaningful public-private-community partnerships (PPCP) for today's much-needed resource development across Canada — with Multi-Inputs Area Development (MIAD) through blended financing."

Al-Nashir Jamal

Chairman of the Board, Ulkatcho Group of Companies

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4,957,168 in this project through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program (CERRC) and $11,880,750 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $2,376,150 , the Ulkatcho First Nation is contributing $818,300 and the Community Energy Diesel Reduction program and B.C. Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, which are administered by the BC New Relationship Trust and funded by the federal and B.C. governments, are contributing $1,765,800 and $290,740 respectively.

in this project through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program (CERRC) and through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , the Ulkatcho First Nation is contributing and the Community Energy Diesel Reduction program and B.C. Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, which are administered by the BC New Relationship Trust and funded by the federal and B.C. governments, are contributing and respectively. The Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program provides funding for renewable energy demonstration, deployment and capacity-building projects to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels for heating and electricity in Indigenous, rural and remote communities across Canada .

. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies.

