BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue, today met with business leaders and state officials from Vermont to reinforce the importance of continued cross-border cooperation between Canada and the United States (U.S.) during a round table discussion on Canada-Vermont economic issues.

Minister Brière reaffirmed to round table participants that Canada would continue to engage the U.S. administration to work together to advance our shared economic prosperity and security in North America. She underscored the importance of the U.S. to Canada, and of Vermont to Quebec relationships, and more specifically the border region of Eastern Townships, stressing that tariffs would be disruptive to the economies on both sides of the border.

During her visit, Minister Brière was accompanied by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament, and the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Consul General of Canada to Boston. They were hosted by the Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Vermont, Tayt Brooks.

Round table participants included representatives from several chambers of commerce on both sides of the border, technology leaders and representatives from agriculture and tourism sectors.

Discussion focused on cross-border supply chains, the impacts of U.S. tariffs, and how to reinforce continued cooperation in sectors such as agri-food and tourism, semiconductors, and aerospace.

Minister Brière agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication and committed to holding regular discussions on commerce, security, and trade.

