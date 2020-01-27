Canada to Launch Creative Industries Trade Mission to Europe in May 2020

The mission will facilitate trade opportunities and strengthen collaboration between Canada and creative industries in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to promoting our creative industries and expanding their markets around the world. By advancing business opportunities abroad, these industries will be able to create quality jobs and increase their competitive edge.

With these goals in mind, our government will launch a creative industries trade mission to Europe from May 25 to June 2, 2020.

After successful trade missions to China in April 2018 and Latin America in February 2019, this third mission will focus on Europe as a priority market for Canada's creative industries exports. The mission will be a key initiative to build momentum before Canada's role as the Guest of Honour country at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October 2020. The creative industries delegation will travel to Berlin, Amsterdam, and Stockholm and will work to create new business opportunities in both established and emerging markets.

The mission's goal is to bolster Canada-Europe creative industries trade by encouraging business-to-business networking opportunities, increasing the visibility of Canadian companies established in Europe and strengthening existing networks and partnerships.

For the business delegation, Canadian Heritage is seeking high-potential, export-ready companies as well as organizations from a variety of creative sectors, such as audiovisual, music, performing arts, book publishing and digital media. The mission will allow delegates to build a network of key buyers, collaborators and industry resources, and to better understand the business environments, opportunities and challenges.

This initiative is part of the Creative Export Strategy, a $125-million, five-year investment to promote Canada's creative industries by encouraging the discovery and distribution of their creative content abroad, and helping give Canadian businesses and creative organizations the tools and mechanisms they need to maximize their export potential.

Companies and organizations interested in joining the trade delegation can find more information on our webpage, and are invited to complete the application form and send it to [email protected] no later than February 5, 2020.

Quotes

"The world is hungry for Canadian arts and culture. Europe is the world's second largest economy and this mission is an exciting opportunity for Canada's creative industries to explore new business opportunities and strengthen existing relationships. By expanding their reach to new international audiences, our creators and cultural entrepreneurs will be able to create quality jobs."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Canada's creative companies, many of which are small businesses, are world-class storytellers at home and abroad. Our government is helping them reach new markets. This trade mission also builds on the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to advance business opportunities abroad, create more jobs, and increase Canada's competitive edge."

—The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade

Quick Facts

In 2017, the arts and culture sector employed more than 660,000 Canadians, in addition to the numerous indirect jobs that support the sector. It contributed 2.7 percent to Canada's GDP.

In 2017, Canadian culture exports totalled $15.7 billion. This represented 2.9 percent of all Canadian exports.

The largest economy in Europe, Germany is Canada's second largest export market in the European Union. In 2017, Germany was Canada's fourth largest cultural export market and Canada's second largest cultural export market in the EU. A cultural agreement between Canada and Germany was signed in 1975. Since then, many Canadian artists have became an integral part of German cultural life, while many German artists are active in Canada.

The Netherlands is Canada's fourth largest trading partner in the European Union. In 2017, the Netherlands was Canada's fourth largest cultural export market in the EU, with Canadian cultural exports totalling $95.1 million. The country is Canada's second largest source of foreign investment after the United States. Bilateral merchandise trade reached $9.2 billion in 2018, including $4.7 billion in Canadian merchandise exports and $4.5 billion in imports. In 2018, Canada's services exports to the Netherlands totalled $1.4 billion.

In 2017, Sweden was Canada's eighth largest cultural export market in the EU, with exports of Canadian culture products totalling $32.8 million. Canadian merchandise exports to Sweden have steadily grown, with 2018 seeing $580 million in exports with the country. Canadian merchandise imports from Sweden totalled more than $2.37 billion in 2018. Sweden also provides a potential gateway to other Nordic countries.

