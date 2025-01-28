Canada tests a new prototype building that was constructed in eight days

Rapid building technology could shave months off traditional construction times

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Transport Canada is committed to fostering innovation in the transportation system.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced the successful construction of a new prototype building at the drones and robotics test field on the grounds of the former Killaloe Airport.

The small, 380 square foot building was built in only eight days, which can be seen in a timelapse video. Traditional construction of infrastructure can be costly and time-consuming, particularly in remote areas. A building of comparable size to the prototype test building could take several weeks or months to build using traditional construction methods.

Transport Canada is researching rapid construction technology as a possible way to quickly build structures. Potential use of the technology could include the construction of utility and storage buildings, operation centres, outbuildings, and emergency response structures that can be torn down after use, flat-packed, and shipped elsewhere.

Invest Ottawa, which is Transport Canada's testing partner on the project, will examine the building's durability and suitability as a multi-purpose structure. Funding for this project was made possible through Innovative Solutions Canada, a program from Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada.

"If this new building performs well in testing, it could open up possibilities for small airports and aerodromes looking to add new infrastructure across the country. Our Government is proud to partner on Canadian-made, innovative projects to support our transportation system and grow our economy."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"This exciting prototype building on the grounds of the former Killaloe Airport gives us an exciting glimpse of what is to come in rapid building technology. This is great news for the transportation sector in Canada, as well as the many other industries that stand to benefit."

Vance Badawey

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

The building was built by FLEX Structure, a British Columbia -based enterprise which designed and manufactured the panels used in construction.

-based enterprise which designed and manufactured the panels used in construction. This prototype structure was created with pre-made, lightweight connectable panels. These panels are insulated, durable, and weather-sealed, which helps to improve energy efficiency.

ISED's Innovative Solutions Canada program helps small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop and scale-up their innovations in preparation for commercialization in Canada . FLEX Structure's project received funding through this program.

. FLEX Structure's project received funding through this program. Invest Ottawa operates the test field on behalf of Transport Canada. Invest Ottawa will run tests on the building for several months and will share its findings with the builder. A final technical report about the building will be submitted to Transport Canada in summer 2025.

