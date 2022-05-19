Canada supports the Global Compact for Migration

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Migrants are an important part of our national identity, and they have contributed greatly to Canada's growth. They are a source of strength for Canada, as migrants help drive economic growth by filling labour force gaps and maintain population growth while contributing to our nation's strong cultural foundation.

Building on the 2018 adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today led Canada's delegation to the International Migration Review Forum in New York, where he presented 4 pledges to build momentum and contribute to the GCM in tangible ways.

Minister Fraser announced Canada's pledge to promote and exchange gender-responsive migration programs and policies, including through the Canada-funded Gender + Migration Hub, which aims to help countries undertake gender-responsive programming in immigration and integration.

Secondly, he committed to increasing financial support to the global It Takes a Community social media campaign, implemented by the International Organization for Migration. The campaign promotes balanced narratives on migration that counter xenophobia, combat racism, encourage more positive public impressions of migrants, and foster welcoming and inclusive communities.

Canada's third pledge aims to support capacity-building projects in the Americas to increase socio-economic integration, labour mobility, and fair recruitment of migrants and refugees from Central America and Venezuela into host countries.

Finally, to help reduce the factors that contribute to high-risk migration and forced displacement, Canada will support activities to assist women and girls affected by irregular migration and forced displacement in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. This is part of a $10 million project announced last year that aims to improve the living conditions and protection of at least 5,000 women and girls.

As a champion country, Canada will continue to align its national policies and programs with the GCM's objectives. Canada will continue to work with our partners around the world to promote the GCM internationally to encourage migration through regular pathways.

Quote

"As the global economy moves toward a post-pandemic world, we recognize that well-managed migration fuels socio-economic development in the countries people come from and in those they move to. While Canada has always been a strong supporter of the Compact, it is crucial that the global community continues the important work of laying the foundation to build a safe and prosperous future for all in the years to come."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The Global Compact for Migration aims to improve co-operation on international migration in order to "make migration work for all". It draws attention to the challenges that irregular migration poses, while also emphasizing the positive contributions of migrants and the benefits of regular pathways and well-managed migration systems.

Canada's engagement on the Global Compact for Migration has been co-led by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Global Affairs Canada.

engagement on the Global Compact for Migration has been co-led by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Global Affairs Canada. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of Canada's population. Diversity, acceptance and understanding are part of our national identity, and support of migration is woven into the fabric of Canadian society.

Related links

Associated links

Follow us

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Aidan Strickland, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]; Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]