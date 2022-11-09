SUDBURY, ON , Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and Al Sizer, Deputy Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury announced a combined investment of nearly $3.4 million to support the creation of a community hub and 50 deeply affordable units,15 units destined for the Canadian Mental Health Association's Harm Reduction Home while 35 beds are for the Off the Street Shelter, in The City of Greater Sudbury.

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, contributed close to $2.5 million to the project under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), while the City of Sudbury and the Canadian Mental Health Association contributed approximately $35,000 and $765,000, respectively.

Located at 200 Larch St. and managed by the Canadian Mental Health Association, this project will provide 35 shelter beds, 15 studio units as well as resources and programs for individuals struggling with chronic homelessness, substance use disorders as well as mental illness.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government remains committed to working with our partners to help vulnerable Canadians by investing in affordable homes in communities across the country. Investing in the Home for Good project will bring 50 much-needed housing units and on-site support services for people at-risk right here in Sudbury. It is absolutely vital that we create housing options like this across the country to help break the cycle of homelessness for at-risk individuals. This is another example of how our government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Sudbury and across Canada to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. This investment will help people experiencing homelessness and mental illness get back on their feet and access critical support services. Canadian's mental health and well-being are our priority." – Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. Today's announcement of funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund will have a huge impact for the most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless. This project will provide vulnerable residents from Nickel Belt and Greater Sudbury access the housing supports they need to thrive." – Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

“We are deeply appreciative of the capital project funding loan from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for our 200 Larch Street, which includes the Healing with Hope Home (Managed Alcohol Program), Off The Street (low barrier) Shelter, and the Sudbury Nurse Practitioner Clinic. Evidence shows that supportive housing can help a person’s journey to recovery from severe mental health issues and substance use disorders. This funding supported the integration of services through a harm reduction model and supportive housing model that was much needed in our community.” – Patty MacDonald, CEO of Canadian Mental Health Association-Sudbury/Manitoulin.

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

