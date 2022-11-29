GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - A summer job plays an important role in a young person's career. It puts money in their pockets for the rest of the year, and helps them get the skills they need to work toward a career of choice. The pool of capable, dynamic and diverse talent available to employers also increases during the summer months. The Canada Summer Jobs program creates opportunities for everyone by pairing opportunity with talent, which is key to maintaining a strong economy.

Today, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, announced the launch of the employer application period for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2023 program. Not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers, and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees can apply for funding now until January 12, 2023, to hire young Canadians next summer. Full-time job placements will become available starting in April 2023.

Each year, national priorities are established to prioritize job opportunities for youth facing barriers to getting a first job as well as jobs in small business and the not-for-profit sector. This year, the priorities are:

youth with disabilities;

Black and other racialized youth;

Indigenous youth;

small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that self-report as having leadership from groups that are under-represented in the labour market;

small business and not-for-profit organizations in environmental sectors.

Employers interested in applying for CSJ 2023 funding can submit their applications electronically via either the online fillable application or the Grants and Contributions Online Service. The online fillable application is the fastest way for employers to submit an application online, while the Grants and Contributions Online Service requires the user to create an account before submitting an application for CSJ.

CSJ is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which helps youth, particularly those facing barriers, to gain the skills and experience they need to successfully transition to the labour market. Through the YESS, which is delivered by 12 federal government departments and agencies, youth can access skills training, internships and work experiences in important emerging sectors such as the digital economy, green jobs, environmental science and technology, and natural resources.

"We have a responsibility to equip young people with opportunities and skills, and to help employers access a pool of talented young employees who are dynamic, intelligent and eager to contribute. The Canada Summer Jobs program answers that call. This program connects employers with one of our country's most valuable resources: youth. And it helps youth gain valuable skills and work experience, setting them up for a lifetime of success in the job market."

– Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien

In March 2022 , the unemployment rate was 19.0% for Black youth (aged 15–24) and 12.5% for visible minority youth, compared to the overall unemployment rate of 9.8% for non-racialized youth.

, the unemployment rate was 19.0% for Black youth (aged 15–24) and 12.5% for visible minority youth, compared to the overall unemployment rate of 9.8% for non-racialized youth. The 2022 Fall Economic Statement proposes to provide $802 .1 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. This includes:

.1 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. This includes: $301 .4 million over two years, starting in 2023–24, through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy program, to provide wraparound supports and job placements to young people facing employment barriers;

.4 million over two years, starting in 2023–24, through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy program, to provide wraparound supports and job placements to young people facing employment barriers;

$400.5 million over two years, starting in 2023–24, to Canada Summer Jobs to support annual summer job placements; and

.5 million over two years, starting in 2023–24, to Canada Summer Jobs to support annual summer job placements; and

$100.2 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to continue supporting work placements for First Nations youth through the Income Assistance – First Nations Youth Employment Strategy Pilot.

$100.2 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to continue supporting work placements for First Nations youth through the Income Assistance – First Nations Youth Employment Strategy Pilot.

Again this year, not-for-profit employers can receive funding for up to 100% of the provincial or territorial adult minimum hourly wage and all associated Mandatory Employment Related Costs, such as Employment Insurance, Canadian Pension Plan and Old Age Security. Public and private sector employers are eligible to receive funding for up to 50% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage. Employers may also be eligible for additional funding to accommodate youth with disabilities in the workplace.

Job placements will occur during the summer of 2023 and will be full time (minimum of 30 and a maximum of 40 hours per week). All CSJ opportunities must have a duration of 6–16 weeks (average is eight weeks).

Canada Summer Jobs 2023

Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a federal commitment to help young people gain employment information, skills and experience. The strategy aims to support young people, particularly those from communities facing barriers to employment, as they transition into the labour market.

CSJ is delivered by Employment and Social Development Canada. The program provides wage subsidies to private-sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees, employers from not-for-profit organizations, and the public sector. Through CSJ, employers are encouraged to create quality summer work experiences for young people between the ages of 15 and 30. It provides youth with opportunities to develop and improve their skills, responds to national and local priorities, and improves access to the labour market for youth, including those who face barriers to employment.

The CSJ employer application period is open now and will close at 11:59am PT on January 12, 2023. This year, public and private sector employers will be eligible to receive funding for up to 50% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage. As in previous years, not-for-profit employers will continue to receive up to 100% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage for each employee.

To help persons living with disabilities obtain employment, and to encourage employers to hire them under this program, employers may be eligible for additional funding to remove barriers in the workplace for young persons living with disabilities within the work environment. This additional funding may be used for personal tools and adaptations that the employee requires to accomplish tasks.

The national priorities for this year have been established to prioritize job opportunities for youth facing barriers to getting a first job, as well as jobs in small business and the not-for-profit sector, specifically:

Eligibility

Employers

Eligible Canadian employers are from the not-for-profit, public and private sectors. Private sector employers must have 50 or fewer full-time employees across Canada to be eligible (full-time employees are those working 30 hours or more per week).

Ineligible Canadian employers are members of the House of Commons and the Senate, federal government departments and agencies, provincial departments and agencies, and organizations that engage in partisan political activities.

Projects and job activities

Projects and job activities are ineligible if they:

have activities that take place outside of Canada ;

; include activities that contribute to the provision of a personal service to the employer;

involve partisan political activities;

include fundraising activities to cover salary costs for the youth participant;

restrict access to programs, services or employment, or otherwise discriminate, contrary to applicable laws, on the basis of prohibited grounds, including sex, genetic characteristics, religion, race, national or ethnic origin, colour, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression;

advocate intolerance, discrimination or prejudice; or

actively work to undermine or restrict a woman's access to sexual and reproductive health services.

How to apply

Employers can submit their applications electronically via either the online fillable application or by signing up on the secure Grants and Contributions Online Services portal. Registration for the portal is a one-time process that allows employers to apply and track application status, sign agreements, and submit their applications for CSJ funding and other funding opportunities offered through Employment and Social Development Canada.

The safety of young people is paramount to CSJ. To be eligible to receive funding, employers must be able to provide youth with a job placement in a safe and inclusive work environment. In the current context of COVID-19, employers are responsible for staying informed of provincial guidance on essential services and municipal, provincial and federal public health information.

To support employers, the CSJ 2023 applicant guide, which is available online, provides instructions on how to fill out an application, eligibility requirements and assessment criteria.

In spring 2023, Service Canada will automatically post all positions funded by CSJ to the Job Bank website and mobile app to help employers fill positions with qualified young people looking for work in their communities. Job Bank is the primary source of information for youth on the availability of CSJ-funded positions.

