GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on young job seekers, with marginalized youth continuing to be among those most disproportionately impacted. Canada's employers are also facing extraordinary challenges hiring the staff that they need to help recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. That is why our government is taking action to ensure that Canadian employers and young people have the supports they need to succeed, which is key to economic recovery.

Today, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien announced the launch of the employer application period for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2022 program. CSJ is a long-standing Government of Canada program that strives to help youth (15–30 years of age) obtain their first summer work experience. The program provides opportunities for youth to develop and improve their skills within the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors, and supports the delivery of key community services.

This year, CSJ 2022 is targeting the creation of up to 100,000 full-time summer job opportunities for young people. This represents a 40% increase from pre-pandemic targets. Not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers, and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees can apply for funding now until January 25, 2022, to hire young Canadians next summer. Full-time job placements will take place during the summer of 2022.

Every year, Employment and Social Development Canada establishes national priorities for CSJ to reflect Canada's diverse communities and their evolving needs. This year's national priorities ensure that young people who face barriers are given equitable opportunities to find meaningful work next summer. The priorities focus on supporting employers that intend to hire youth who have not completed high school or are not currently enrolled in an education or training program, as well as Black, Indigenous and racialized young people, and youth with disabilities. Small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that self-report as having leadership from groups that are under‑represented in the labour market will also be supported.

Employers interested in applying for CSJ 2022 funding can submit their applications electronically via either the online fillable application or the Grants and Contributions Online Service. The online fillable application is the fastest way for employers to complete an application online without having to create an account.

"The Canada Summer Jobs program has a proven track record of providing opportunities for youth from coast-to-coast, and I'm excited to announce the launch of the 2022 employer application period. To build a more resilient and inclusive labour market, we need to equip young Canadians with the skills they need to succeed, while also helping them overcome systemic barriers. I look forward to seeing these opportunities come to life, and I encourage all eligible employers to take advantage of this ambitious program."

CSJ is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which helps youth, particularly those facing barriers, to gain the skills and experience they need to successfully transition to the labour market.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has increased investments in Canada Summer Jobs—more than doubling the number of jobs created annually, from 35,000 to over 79,000. In 2020, the Government of Canada invested $320 .45 million in CSJ, adding an additional $62 million to increase the number of jobs for youth to 80,000.

has increased investments in Summer Jobs—more than doubling the number of jobs created annually, from 35,000 to over 79,000. In 2020, the Government of invested .45 million in CSJ, adding an additional to increase the number of jobs for youth to 80,000. Youth were hard hit by pandemic-related job losses, and their unemployment rate rose significantly, reaching a record high of 31.4% in May 2020 . In November 2021, youth employment (56.1%) and unemployment rates (9.7%) held onto their recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Under-represented youth, who traditionally face challenges in the labour market, continued to struggle to find work.

. In November 2021, youth employment (56.1%) and unemployment rates (9.7%) held onto their recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Under-represented youth, who traditionally face challenges in the labour market, continued to struggle to find work. In November 2021 :

: visible minority youth had an unemployment rate of 12.9%;



Indigenous youth not living on a reserve had an unemployment rate of 15.5%; and



immigrant youth experienced an unemployment rate of 10.0%.

This year, not-for-profit employers will be reimbursed for up to 100% of the provincial/territorial minimum wage. Public and private sector employers will be reimbursed for up to 50% of the provincial/territorial minimum wage.

Job placements will occur during the summer and will be full time (minimum of 30 and a maximum of 40 hours per week). All CSJ opportunities must have a duration of 6–16 weeks (average is eight weeks).

