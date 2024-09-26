Canada's Leading Online Mattress Brand, Endy, Launches Two New Mattresses

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian mattress brand Endy has released its dreamiest mattresses yet: The Endy Plush Mattress and The Hybrid Plush Mattress. Meticulously designed to level up your sleep, they both offer softer contouring layers for those who crave maximum pressure relief. These new additions join Endy's existing mattresses, The Endy Mattress and The Endy Hybrid Mattress, to double the brand's mattress assortment.

The Endy Hybrid Plush Mattress (CNW Group/Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations)

"Endy has always put our customers at the forefront of our business, guiding our decisions to best serve their sleep needs. As our brand has evolved, our customers have grown up with us, and we've heard from them that they're interested in more options with a softer feel to them," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy. "These new mattresses match the comfort and support Endy is known for with a cloud-like feeling, helping our customers get the most out of their sleep."

The Endy Plush Mattress is made with a thick, soft layer of Endy's proprietary Comfort Foam, which is known for its breathability and responsiveness. It offers enhanced pressure relief, making it ideal for side sleepers looking to relieve tension where their hips and shoulders naturally dig into their bed. It also provides the same motion transfer elimination and support Endy sleepers love in their mattresses.

The Hybrid Plush Mattress builds on the foundation of the beloved Endy Hybrid Mattress, with a thicker layer of Endy Comfort Foam for a sleep surface that melts away aches and tension. Below that soft surface, high-carbon steel pocket coils give zoned lumbar support to the areas that need it most, matching maximum cushioning with superior support for a highly restorative mattress. As with Endy's other models, it reduces motion transfer and promotes breathability for a cool, undisturbed night's rest.

Endy launched in 2015 with one of the first mattresses-in-a-box to be available in Canada, disrupting the sleep industry with innovative technology that allowed mattresses to be compressed and shipped in compact boxes, directly to customers' doorsteps. In the years since, Endy has continued to evolve to meet its customers' changing needs, rounding out its product offering to include a full suite of bedroom products, from bedding to furniture.

It has also expanded its mattress assortment, releasing the Endy Hybrid Mattress in 2022 as a solution for those looking for enhanced, zoned lumbar support. These new mattresses from Endy reflect the next iteration of products to meet Canadians' personal sleep needs, offering extra softness for those who want to maximize their rest. All Endy mattresses come with fast and free shipping across Canada, a 15-year limited warranty and a 100-night risk-free trial.

Visit www.endy.com to learn more.

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made in Canada. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX: ZZZ).

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Kate Oyston, [email protected]