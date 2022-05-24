Canada opens the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework Support Platform Signature Event

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Much of the world continues to face significant challenges as a result of large-scale displacement, including forced displacement. In particular, Mexico and countries in Central America are facing unprecedented migration challenges, as well as unprecedented levels of displacement.

In recognition of these pressures, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama adopted the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS), an initiative that supports the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, with the goal of creating a comprehensive approach to address the needs of those who have been forcibly displaced.

Canada recognizes the need for a collaborative strategy and action in addressing the needs of refugees and the forcibly displaced in Central America and Mexico. That is why the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, together with Gillian Triggs, Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant High Commissioner for Protection with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have gathered today to kick off the MIRPS Support Platform Signature Event.

This Signature Event brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including members of the MIRPS Support Platform, representatives from MIRPS countries, United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, and other strategic actors from the Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative States Network, the private sector, and civil society, including refugee-led organizations. Together, they will share best practices and promote the expansion of admissions channels for people needing international protection. Over the next 3 days, participants listen to a series of panel discussions, participate in question and answer sessions, and visit refugee support organizations around the city.

MIRPS countries have noted that one of the most difficult challenges they face is a lack of core and basic asylum system capacity to cope with the volume of claims. That is why Minister Fraser announced 3 new capacity-building projects with UNHCR, focused on strengthening asylum processing capacity in the Americas.

These include:

2 new projects to strengthen the capacity of Mexico's refugee agency (COMAR) to process and adjudicate asylum claims in a timely and accurate manner and to help reduce backlogs. Efforts include supporting COMAR in digitalizing its asylum claim files and establishing new file-tracking processes and systems in its Tapachula , Palenque and Tijuana offices, as well as deploying mobile processing and adjudication offices to areas experiencing an influx of asylum claims.

Support for these projects reflects Canada's ongoing commitment as a member of the MIRPS Support Platform to offer protection and seek solutions for those forcibly displaced in Central America and Mexico. Canada will continue to work with partner countries, international financial institutions, the private sector, regional bodies and other stakeholders to offer further protection to those in need.

Quotes

"A dynamic, regional approach to find solutions for those in need of protection is crucial to address the needs of the forcibly displaced and better support the communities who so generously host them. Canada will continue to collaborate with its international partners to work on long-term solutions for those who are fleeing violence and seeking safety in another country. As a global leader in resettlement, we'll continue to share our experience with our partners to develop a comprehensive response for those most in need of protection."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"It is vitally important that while the world is focused on Ukraine and the terrible consequences of that war, we do not lose sight of all the other crises, for the fear of violence that forces people to flee is as grave whether one is running from Ukraine, from South Sudan, from Myanmar, from Central America and many other places where each day innocent men, women and children flee in search of safety."

– Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

"Against a backdrop of continuing large-scale forced displacement and deepening vulnerabilities, the joint efforts to expand resettlement and complementary pathways for admission remain a priority, both as a tool for protection and solutions for some of the region's displaced populations most at risk, and a tangible demonstration of solidarity and responsibility sharing with countries hosting increasing numbers of persons in need of protection."

– Gillian Triggs, Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant High Commissioner for Protection with the UNHCR

Quick facts

Launched by High Commissioner Filippo Grandi in 2019 during the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland , the MIRPS Support Platform is a mechanism to support responsibility sharing on forced displacement in Central America and Mexico . It was set up to support the efforts of the 7 MIRPS countries to offer protection, seek solutions and mobilize resources for these efforts.

in 2019 during the first Global Refugee Forum in , the MIRPS Support Platform is a mechanism to support responsibility sharing on forced displacement in and . It was set up to support the efforts of the 7 MIRPS countries to offer protection, seek solutions and mobilize resources for these efforts. The MIRPS Support Platform members are Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Colombia , the European Union, France , Spain , Switzerland , Uruguay , the United States , the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean . The Platform is supported by the UNHCR, as the MIRPS technical secretariat, while Italy and the Holy See are observers.

, , , , the European Union, , , , , , the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Economic Commission for and the . The Platform is supported by the UNHCR, as the MIRPS technical secretariat, while and the are observers. MIRPS countries are working to respond to the needs of over 900,000 people in the north of Central America , in addition to 400,000 internally displaced people already in the region.

