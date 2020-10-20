The Government of Canada is proud to mark the 15th anniversary of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Our country's unique heritage and culture, shaped by our diversity, are a strength that sets us apart. That is why Canada is committed to protecting the diversity of cultural content available to Canadians. The Government of Canada is proud to support the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions and to mark the 15th anniversary of its adoption.

This success is the result of Canada's leadership on the international scene, supported by Quebec, France, the bodies of La Francophonie, and the Organization of American States. Canada is proud that the desire to advance diversity and the commitment of the cultural sector are just as strong 15 years later.

The objective of the Convention is simple and still relevant: to reaffirm the right of states to adopt policies and programs that support the creation and distribution of cultural goods and services, particularly in the fields of film, television, music and publishing.

In the current context, it is important to promote a wide range of content and perspectives on multiple platforms, as we recently did with the launch of the TV5 Monde Plus platform, for example. Being a signatory to the Convention therefore takes on even greater significance for Canada and underscores our efforts to foster cultural diversity, including the creation of a multi-stakeholder working group with Australia, Finland, France, Germany, civil society organizations and the private sector to draft guiding principles on the diversity of online content.

Canadian Heritage also continues to work closely with the Government of Quebec to ensure the success of the Convention within the framework of the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec concerning UNESCO.

Quotes

"Canada places great value on the diversity of cultural expressions. I am extremely proud that the Convention is in its 15th year and that Canada is contributing to this achievement. Our government is committed to ensuring that Canadians continue to have access to diverse content, especially in this digital age, and we will continue to work with our key partners to achieve the objectives of protecting and promoting the diversity of cultural expressions."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"More than ever, the cultural sector and society as a whole need strong cultural policies to ensure a diversity of cultural expression, especially in the digital environment. We offer our full cooperation to the governments of Canada and Quebec, early allies in creating this convention, to help meet the challenges of this mission."

—Solange Drouin, Copresident, Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

Quick Facts

Last year, Canadian Heritage announced funding of $375,000 over five years to UNESCO's International Fund for Cultural Diversity, and $375,000 over five years to the Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Last summer, Canada tabled its third quadrennial periodic report on the implementation of the Convention, highlighting many new initiatives successfully carried out over the past four years.

The International Fund for Cultural Diversity is also celebrating its 10th anniversary. This fund plays an important role in facilitating the adoption of cultural policies that protect and promote the diversity of cultural expressions. It is also a means of supporting the implementation of the Convention by encouraging the emergence of a dynamic cultural sector in developing countries.

Associated Links

2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

International Fund for Cultural Diversity

Third quadrennial periodic report on the implementation of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

