"The past 20 months have been challenging for many Canadians, especially when it comes to their mental health – many continue to struggle," said Brad Fedorchuk, Executive Vice-President, Group Customer, Canada Life. "Through Dialogue's iCBT, plan members can access self-led mental health support for mild to moderate depression and anxiety. By taking a proactive approach to their well-being, they'll be better positioned to reach their full potential."

iCBT uses similar principles and techniques as in-person cognitive behavioural therapy programs, but is delivered in a structured digital format consisting of educational material and interactive toolkits.

"This partnership with Canada Life will allow Canadians to access mental health support when they need it," said Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, Chief Operating Officer of Dialogue. "This added offering reinforces the strong relationship between Canada Life and Dialogue. With the increase of mental health concerns across all organizations and industries, we are proud to keep working towards bringing innovative health and well-being solutions to millions of Canadians."

Earlier this year, Dialogue completed the acquisition of ehub Health , a mental health provider and leader in iCBT.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director, Public and Government Relations, [email protected] / 613-806-0671; Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected] / 204-391-8515

Related Links

https://www.dialogue.co/

