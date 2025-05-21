New report reveals 'sense of purpose' and the lack thereof is the top factor fuelling the decline in the mental health of Canadian workers

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. , Canada's leading virtual health and wellness provider, announced a new report uncovering insights around the overall well-being for Canadian workers. With insights assessed through Dialogue's Well-Being Score, which benchmarks thousands of people across the country every month, the report leverages the World Health Organization's (WHO) Well-Being Index (WHO-5) and uncovers insights across five dimensions of health and well-being, including mood, stress, sleep, activeness, and sense of purpose, revealing how the mental well-being of Canadian employees is under serious strain in 2025.

Due to today's climate of financial uncertainty, disrupted routines, and overwhelming global events, Dialogue's findings show how employee well-being continues to decline. With scores under 50, indicating poor mental health, the overall state of well-being came to a rating of 43.7 out of 100, with symptoms such as lack of sleep and physical activity ranking low among all age groups. According to Statistics Canada, fewer than 4 in 10 (36.9%) Canadians aged 25 to 34 reported being highly satisfied with their lives , corresponding to Dialogue's lowest scores reported in the 20-29 age group (40.6).

Among the top findings is a striking picture of the diminishing sense of purpose eroding employee health. While often viewed as tied to personal values or goals, the need to 'feel a sense of purpose', i.e. a feeling that life has meaning and direction, is now an equally important part of the workplace. In fact, 'sense of purpose' declined the most out of the five dimensions measured (scoring 2.3 or declining 15% in the second half of 2024), resulting in elevated stress and negative impacts on mood. As the number of Canadians facing lower life satisfaction grows, employees also admit to negative stressors like financial instability causing a delay in key life events (70%), mental health challenges (48%), work-life balance (33%), and negative news and global events (33%) undermining their sense of purpose.

"Declining sense of purpose poses significant organizational risks, including reduced engagement, increased absenteeism, and lost productivity. Employers can help reverse this trend by promoting purpose-driven roles, embedding wellness into the workplace, and simplifying access to care," shared Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "Prioritizing accessible, personalized solutions like Dialogue's virtual EAP enables HR leaders to deliver timely, impactful support and build more resilient teams."

For many, especially those starting their careers, work can be a large part of one's identity, providing a sense of purpose, stability, and calling. A significant number of employees report adopting a healthy habit after undergoing Dialogue's Well-Being Score assessment (85%), showing the resilience and motivation present in Canadian workers. Rather than treating wellness as an afterthought, employers can make it a part of how the work gets done. Employers can reinforce that connection by creating opportunities for employees to get involved, whether that be through initiatives that align with personal values and passions, encouraging mindfulness programs, or mental health training for managers.

Even when the root cause stems from external pressures, employers can still play a powerful role in helping employees navigate these challenges, which only comes if employers meet their employees where they are. By supporting purpose-driven work, fostering a wellness culture, and investing in accessible resources, organizations can help employees feel more balanced, motivated, and connected to something meaningful.

About Dialogue's Well-Being Score

Dialogue's Well-Being Score leverages the World Health Organization's (WHO) Well-Being Index (WHO-5), one of the most widely used questionnaires to assess well-being in research. Available in English and French within the Dialogue app, the one-minute survey helps uncover insights across five dimensions of health and well-being, including mood, stress, sleep, activeness, and sense of purpose. Dialogue Well-Being Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores representing increased well-being, and scores less than 50 indicating the need for further mental health assessment. Following benchmarking, employees are empowered to take action through tailored in-app resources, which can include implementing trackable healthy habits, consulting self-serve resources, and if they score low, consulting with a mental health professional. Data is aggregated and de-identified to show statistical trends, enabling employers to assess risk factors in their organization and proactively invest in employee well-being where it counts. The Health and Well-Being Report: A Canadian benchmark includes insights from assessments of 13,000 people across Canada from July 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations that have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members, and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer, or tablet. Dialogue is now the first virtual care provider to be accredited with Exemplary Standing by Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation to meet national benchmarks for clinical excellence, governance, safety, and service integration. In October 2023, Sun Life acquired Dialogue, which now operates as a standalone entity as part of Sun Life Canada. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co .

