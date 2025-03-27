MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural Healthiest Workplace Awards . This awards program celebrates organizations across Canada that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment for their employees by prioritizing well-being.

"Our mission is to help people improve their well-being. By partnering with organizations that share this vision, we can have a positive impact on millions of Canadians. We deeply value organizations that put their people's health first, and celebrating their efforts is what makes the Healthiest Workplace Awards so important." - Cherif Habib, CEO of Dialogue.

Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards spotlight employers making a real difference in the lives of Canadian workers and their family members. The awards program evaluates workplace benefits programs which promote accessible care and resources, as well as organizational utilization of the services. It recognizes organizations of all sizes and across various industries that excel in key areas of workplace health, including:

Deep engagement with Dialogue's services

High registration and utilization rates show that employees consistently use their benefits and get the care they need.

High registration and utilization rates show that employees consistently use their benefits and get the care they need. Exceptional Well-Being Scores

Through standardized World Health Organization benchmarking, organizations report high levels of well-being across key factors like mood, stress, physical activity, sleep, and sense of purpose.

Through standardized World Health Organization benchmarking, organizations report high levels of well-being across key factors like mood, stress, physical activity, sleep, and sense of purpose. Comprehensive well-being support

Organizations offer a spectrum of care through Dialogue's services, which include Primary Care, Mental Health+, Employee Assistance Program, and Wellness programs, ensuring employees have access to the right support at the right time.

In 2024, 75% of HR professionals indicated employee well-being is a top challenge. With 71% of working Canadians being more conscious of their health, it's essential for employers to step up and provide them with the tools to take action. This has led to nearly half of working Canadians relying on their employee benefits plans to improve their well-being, embracing virtual primary care, mental health, Employee Assistance Programs and Wellness resources in helping them manage top contributors to stress such as financial uncertainty, poor sleep, and low levels of physical activity.

"As we face significant barriers to care across Canada, workplace health and wellness initiatives are more than just a benefit—they're a strategic investment. Organizations that prioritize employee well-being see not only healthier, happier workforces but also a measurable return through increased productivity and engagement. By providing accessible support through an integrated virtual care and well-being platform, employers empower their teams to take a proactive approach to their health, reducing long-term risks and fostering a culture of resilience." - Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue.

See the complete list of winners here .

About Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards

Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards honour organizations committed to fostering positive and healthy work environments amongst Dialogue clients and partners. Awardees are selected based on several key criteria, including deep engagement with Dialogue's services as evidenced by high registration and utilization rates, exceptional Well-Being Scores as measured against World Health Organization benchmarks, and offering comprehensive care through Dialogue's services. With less than 1% of organizations offering Dialogue awarded this recognition, this is a celebration of organizational commitment to improve Canadian health and well-being. For more information, please visit the Awards website at www.dialogue.co .

About Dialogue



Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is now the first virtual care provider to be accredited with Exemplary Standing by Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation to meet national benchmarks for clinical excellence, governance, safety, and service integration. In October 2023, Sun Life acquired Dialogue, which now operates as a standalone entity as part of Sun Life Canada. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co .

