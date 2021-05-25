Canada launches two calls for proposals to improve financial wellbeing and social inclusion of vulnerable Canadians

GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The pandemic has affected all Canadians over the past year, and families, children and youth have been among those most negatively impacted. Adapting to working remotely for some, adjusting to on-line school for others, and the lack of connection with friends, extended family and other social networks have created significant additional pressures on families.

That is why the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, launched two calls for proposals for a total of up to $39 million over five years for projects to support financial empowerment and the social inclusion of vulnerable children and youth. The funding will be provided through the Children and Families component of the Social Development Partnerships Program (SDPP).

Eligible organizations can apply for up to $3 million in funding to support projects that focus on one of two objectives:

Financial Empowerment: services and supports to help increase the financial wellbeing of low-income adults; or,

Social Inclusion of Vulnerable Children and Youth: services and supports to help increase the social inclusion of children and youth who may be experiencing impacts to their physical and mental wellbeing due to social isolation.

Organizations can apply for only one of the two calls for proposals and are encouraged to review the applicant guides for more information:

Proposals must be submitted by July 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Interested individuals can apply by consulting Canada.ca.

"The Government of Canada is working with partners in London and across the country to help build a healthier, more inclusive, and more equal Canada. That is why we are committed to investing in organizations that promote social and economic inclusion as a priority for all. We must continue to empower, support and bridge the gaps that hold back our most vulnerable Canadians."

– Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Everyone deserves an equal chance at success. This funding will help ensure that the most vulnerable members of our communities are able to benefit from the services and support they rely on, now more than ever."

– Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Today's announcement demonstrates our firm commitment to support our most vulnerable Canadians, especially working families with children that are facing multiple vulnerabilities due to the pandemic. These investments will ensure that our community organizations are able to deliver services and supports that will focus on addressing the financial and social needs of our vulnerable populations in Canada ."

– Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West

Quick Facts

The Social Development Partnerships Program (SDPP) works in partnership with not-for-profit and other organizations to help improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities, children and families and other vulnerable populations.

$9.1 million in funding is provided annually through the Children and Families component of the SDPP to support eligible projects that improve the social inclusion of vulnerable populations.

in funding is provided annually through the Children and Families component of the SDPP to support eligible projects that improve the social inclusion of vulnerable populations. In 2020, the Government provided $350 million for an Emergency Community Support Fund, under the SDPP, to help community organizations adapt and continue to deliver frontline services for vulnerable Canadians, including seniors, children and youth, persons with disabilities, women, racialized communities and members of the LGBTQ2 community. Three intermediaries, United Way Centraide Canada, Canadian Red Cross and Community Foundations of Canada , redistributed the funds to community organizations across Canada .

