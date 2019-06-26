Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports RayonLed in creating innovative and energy-efficient lighting products

The Government of Canada awards $300,000 in financial assistance to this Brossard business

BROSSARD, QC, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

RayonLed, newly established in Canada and recognized as a distributor of high-quality light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs and fixtures, will acquire two production lines in order to become a manufacturer of LED lighting systems. To help it purchase manufacturing equipment, this Brossard company received a repayable contribution of $300,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this financial assistance, the company will transition from its distribution-based business model to become a manufacturer of smart LED lighting. As part of this transformation, RayonLed is also set to open a highly automated production plant that will incorporate digital technologies.

The funding was announced today by Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard‒Saint-Lambert. More specifically, the Government of Canada's assistance helped RayonLed purchase the equipment required to manufacture large-scale lighting systems and fixtures for the commercial, industrial and institutional sectors.

As a result of this transition, RayonLed Lighting Systems will become a manufacturer of heavy duty industrial LED street lighting, hydroponic lighting, and plant ceiling lighting fixtures that are cUL-certified, ensuring a high level of quality, and CSA-certified, a North American certification recognizing the safety and eco-friendliness of products.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A driving force of the economy, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth that benefits both businesses and communities. That is why we are committed to ensuring that businesses have access to adequate resources to create and market innovative products.

Quotes

"This investment is a great example of CED's support for SMEs' projects and growth strategies. RayonLed is determined to meet the growing demand from companies wanting – to their credit – to purchase lighting systems while reducing their environmental footprint. I am delighted with the Government of Canada's support for this newly established business in Brossard, which is already very active in the community. Congrats!"

Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard‒Saint-Lambert

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Today's investment in RayonLed is in line with Canada's competitive advantages through the company's innovative project and will boost economic growth."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

