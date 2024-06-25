OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians across the country need convenient options to travel. Expanding Canada's air transport agreements allows airlines to provide travellers and shippers with more flights to travel the world and grow their businesses.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced a new Canada-Argentina Air Transport Agreement, providing additional benefits for Canadian travellers and the air industry.

The new agreement will replace the existing Canada-Argentina Air Transport Agreement, negotiated in 1979.

The new agreement will include:

No limits on the number of:

Canadian or Argentinian airlines that can serve the market;



Passenger and/or cargo flights those airlines can operate;



The cities that can be served in Canada and Argentina ;

and ; More flexibility for Canadian and Argentinian airlines to make connections in other countries, if they choose, to pick up and discharge passengers and/or cargo en route to their final destination in Canada or Argentina ;

or ; Fully open code-sharing rights, which will allow air carriers to expand their network offerings through marketing cooperation with other airlines, including airlines from other countries;

A modern pricing regime; and

Industry-standard safety, security and doing-business provisions.

Airlines can offer increased services due to this expanded agreement immediately.

"As a proud Argentinian-Canadian, I'm thrilled to announce this new agreement that will support Canada's strong relationship with Argentina, a regional centre for trade and investment. We are always working hard to facilitate the movement of goods, services and people around the world, and this new agreement will help Canadians to do just that."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

''The conclusion of a new Canada-Argentina Air Transport Agreement opens exciting avenues for our airlines and airports. It provides passengers and shippers with more travel options and flexibility. This paves the way for expanded commercial prospects, boosted tourism, increased people to people ties, and more economic vitality between Canada and Argentina."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Argentina is Canada's second-oldest travel market in South America , after Peru .

is second-oldest travel market in , after . Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Under the Blue Sky Policy, the Government of Canada has concluded new or expanded air transport agreements covering more than 110 countries.

has concluded new or expanded air transport agreements covering more than 110 countries. Bilateral trade between Canada and Argentina was valued at CAD $1.76B in 2023, up approximately 10% from 2022 (CAD $1.6B ).

