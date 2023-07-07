Canada announces First-Ever Express Entry invitations for French-speaking newcomers

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The French language is an integral part of the Canadian identity. It's our shared responsibility to create a Canada where everyone can flourish in the official language of their choice. Given the importance of enhancing the vitality of French linguistic minority communities across the country, Canada's Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for French-speaking immigrants. By prioritizing the invitation of French-speaking newcomers, Canada aims to support economic growth through Francophone immigration outside Quebec while recognizing this enriches and strengthens these communities.

On May 31, Minister Fraser announced new changes to Express Entry through category-based selection. These changes help address labour shortages that support an identified economic goal by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Minister Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the first Francophone round for category-based selection. This focus on French-speaking newcomers will help promote the French language and address labour shortages in communities outside of Quebec.

Category-based selection signals Canada's commitment to attracting top global talent and helping meet the need for French-speaking and bilingual workers to support the economy, while strengthening the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of the communities to which Francophone newcomers contribute. Alongside general invitation rounds, these category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes:

"Today marks a significant milestone in our government's steadfast commitment to embracing, promoting and protecting linguistic diversity and inclusivity. This historic step reflects our recognition of the invaluable contributions and cultural richness brought forth by Francophone communities. By opening new pathways and opportunities, we are not only strengthening our ties with the global Francophonie, but also building a stronger and more vibrant Canada for all. The contribution of Francophone immigration is even more critical because it enriches the linguistic, demographic and economic uniqueness of Francophone communities."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The French language is an integral and historic part of Canada's rich cultural and linguistic landscape. This significant milestone highlights the immeasurable contributions and cultural diversity fostered by Francophone communities. Through new opportunities for French-language immigration, we continue to strengthen the vitality of communities across Canada and respond to their unique realities. Together, we will continue to promote and preserve Canada's linguistic and social diversity."

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages

Quick facts:

Express Entry is Canada's flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Trades Class, and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Trades Class, and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program. In June 2022 , the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

, the Government of made changes to the to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French. On May 31, 2023 , Minister Fraser announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

, Minister Fraser announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents. The categories were determined following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders and the public, as well as a review of labour market needs. A complete list of eligible jobs for the new categories is available on our website.

Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors.

labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors. Under the Canada–Québec Accord, Quebec establishes its own immigration levels. From 2018 to 2022, admissions under the Federal High-Skilled program accounted for between 34% and 40% of overall French-speaking admissions outside Quebec .

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]