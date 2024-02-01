CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Alberta provided more than $1.2 million to build 24 homes in Calgary for families in need.

The announcement was made today at Ogden Hub:29 located at 7401 23 Street SE. This is a five-storey, 24-unit building that will be operated by The Mustard Seed, a local social services organization. The building will feature a mixture of two and three-bedroom units and will also provide support for families experiencing financial challenges and/or homelessness in Calgary. Additionally, it has a café, commercial kitchen, rooftop patio spaces, a playground, and daycare services for the residents.

Construction was completed in late 2023 and ready for occupancy in early 2024.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$1.2 million of federal and provincial funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

of federal and provincial funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. $9.14 million in fundraising, cash equity, financing and disposition proceeds from The Mustard Seed.

in fundraising, cash equity, financing and disposition proceeds from The Mustard Seed. $336,800.00 in funding from Resolve, a partnership of social services agencies

in funding from Resolve, a partnership of social services agencies $20,000.00 from the City of Calgary .

Quotes:

"Announcements like today showcase our commitment to working with all levels of government and partners in the housing sector. This investment will not only provide safe and affordable homes for families in need, but will also help strengthen the city of Calgary by creating an inclusive community for these residents to grow and thrive in. This is a big step forward towards our goal of delivering meaningful results and increased affordability through our government's National Housing Strategy." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Our government is proud to support innovative projects like this one that provide affordable housing with the supports that families need. We will continue to work with our partners to support our communities and provide safe, stable places to live for Albertans in need."

– Jason Nixon, Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Ogden Hub:29 is more than just 24 units of housing. It will be home to 24 vulnerable families who will have the opportunity to grow and thrive in a caring and supportive environment — a vision of a community that is safe, affordable, and allows families to live and flourish. Thanks to numerous partnerships, Hub 29 is no longer just a vision but a reality." - Kris Knutson, Senior Director of Community Impact Centres, The Mustard Seed.

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy ( NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion for the creation of almost 152,000 and repair of over 241,000 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

, the Government of has committed over for the creation of almost 152,000 and repair of over 241,000 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. In December 2022 , Alberta's government launched The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP ) as part of Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 - an increase of more than 40 per cent. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve.

, Alberta's government launched The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP The first round of funding for the AHPP closed January 11, 2023 . The program will open again to applications this spring.

The AHPP is cost-matched through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .



Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

