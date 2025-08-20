PUGWASH, NS, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced an investment of over $7 million for the construction of 40 housing units in the village of Pugwash through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF).

Today's announcement, made by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland—Colchester, the Honourable Colton Leblanc, Minister of Growth and Development for Nova Scotia, and Rod Gilroy, Mayor of Cumberland County, is one that will help make housing more affordable for families in the region.

The property at 10923 Durham Street in Pugwash, Nova Scotia, will soon be home to a new 40-unit housing development led by the Sunset Community in partnership with local builder Crossroads Cycle. This project is designed to meet urgent housing needs by offering quality, affordable homes for individuals transitioning from Sunset's care programs, as well as for members of the broader public—including Sunset staff who currently commute long distances to work.

As part of their workforce housing initiative, Crossroads Cycle has committed to renting five three-bedroom units at market rates for their employees. In addition to addressing housing gaps, the project is expected to boost the local economy by creating construction jobs and supporting small businesses through increased demand for goods and services. The site is also designed to accommodate future expansion.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Your new federal government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement will provide more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents in Pugwash. It's also another step forward in building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is proud to support this initiative, part of our ongoing efforts to build strong, affordable communities across the country. Sunrise Landing will make a real impact on lives in Pugwash, and it's another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland—Colchester

"Our government is dedicated to helping all Nova Scotians have a safe and affordable place to call home, and this project, which includes 20 deeply affordable units, is doing just that. Projects like these increase access to housing and strengthen our economy to help grow local businesses and communities." – The Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources for Nova Scotia and MLA for Cumberland South on behalf of the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development for Nova Scotia

"This is a great thing for the Sunset Community, the Village of Pugwash and Cumberland County as a whole. Sunrise Landing is going to be a model for the rest of the world to follow. It is going to be beautiful when it's complete. We are so proud to be part of it." – Rod Gilroy, Mayor of Cumberland County

"After three years of dedication and planning, the Sunset Community is thrilled to announce the official start of construction on Sunrise Landing, an inclusive new housing community located in the heart of Pugwash. Sunrise Landing will offer a thoughtfully designed mix of affordable and market-rate rental units to support a vibrant and diverse rural community. This new development will include one- and three-bedroom homes built to welcome individuals and families of all backgrounds. This milestone was reached thanks to the support and collaboration of key community partners, including the local builder Cross Roads; and our funding partners. Sunrise Landing represents more than just housing—it's a place to call home, grow community, and build a brighter, more inclusive future in rural Nova Scotia." –Julie Hoeg, CEO, Sunset Community

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of March 2025 , the Government of Canada has committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of over 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided is as follows: $7 million in loans from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $3 million in non-repayable loans from the Department of Growth & Development Nova Scotia $300,000 from the Municipality of Cumberland County $50,000 from the Community Housing Transformation Centre $500,000 from the River Philip Foundation $129,163 from the Sunset Community



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]