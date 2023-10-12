CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta and Habitat for Humanity are providing a combined investment of over $1.5 million to create new affordable homes in Northeast Calgary. The homes are part of Livingston 24, a project developed by Habitat Southern Alberta, a townhome complex which will provide homes for a total of 24 Habitat partner families upon completion by 2025.

The announcement today was made by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Gerrad Oishi, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta, Lee Corbett, Habitat Canada Board member & Board Chair for Habitat Southern Alberta, and Jasmine Mian, City Councillor, Ward 3 at the project site 14661 1st Street NE, Calgary.

The homes will be located in an established, family-friendly community of Northeast Calgary with access to major roadways, public transportation, schools and services. Each unit measures 1200 sq. ft and features an open-concept kitchen and living spaces with energy-efficient appliances. The units are designated for eligible Habitat families in the Calgary community, with 6 of these units allocated for Black Canadian families.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$688,138 from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) to support 12 of the 24 homes and additionally;

$900,000 of joint funding through the Canada-Alberta Biltateral Agreement under the NHS to support 9 of the 24 homes

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

Quotes:

"Announcements like today showcase our commitment to working with all levels of government and partners like Habitat for Humanity. This investment will not only provide safe and affordable housing for these hard-working middle-class families but will also help strengthen the city of Calgary by creating a diverse and inclusive community for new homeowners to grow and thrive in. This is a big step forward towards our goal of delivering meaningful results and increased affordability through our government's National Housing Strategy." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our Government has taken action to ensure Canadians are one step closer to achieving affordable homeownership. I am proud to see our National Housing Strategy supporting our provincial partners and Habitat for Humanity with projects like Livingston 24. We are making a huge difference in the lives of dozens of residents here in Calgary, giving them an opportunity to own a home that meets their needs while living and working in a growing, culturally diverse community. This is just one example of the National Housing Strategy ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home. - George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"I want to extend my congratulations to Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta on the groundbreaking of the Livingston development. With 24 new affordable town homes, more families in Northeast Calgary will be able to access safe, stable housing. This project is a great example of how partnerships between the non-profit and private sectors and all orders of government can improve and expand affordable housing for Albertans." – Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"This project is the epitome of Habitat's model. First, we bring together the community to build these homes. We then prepare hard working families to undertake all aspects of home ownership, and lastly, Habitat provides the interest free mortgage that allows these homes to be affordable." - Gerrad Oishi, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.

"Habitat for Humanity Canada believes everyone should have a decent and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and Black Families Funding stream, we are able to help more families access safe and affordable housing, including those who face racial barriers to homeownership." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta . All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In March 2023 , the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada announced an additional $25 million investment to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years. This brings the total federal investment in Habitat for Humanity to $80.8 million through the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

. For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

