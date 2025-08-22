Building differently and faster: the groundwork has been laid for highly prefabricated housing!

RIMOUSKI, QC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced the first 11 projects and the consortiums selected for the rapid construction of the first batch of highly prefabricated housing for low- and moderate-income households. This is another step in the implementation of the highly prefabricated multi-unit housing initiative launched in August 2024 and now integrated into Stream 3 of the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

The 11 projects, totalling 336 units, will be delivered in summer 2026 across various regions of Quebec. In the coming weeks, the connections between the selected projects and the chosen consortiums will be finalized, adjustments will be made to the reference housing solutions (RHS), and factory production will begin. A second call for projects will also be launched soon to carry out additional developments.

These highly prefabricated housing units will be built thanks to the $992 million from the federal government allocated to Québec through the Canada–Québec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), along with matching new investments announced by Québec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates.

Selected projects

Project name Organization Municipality Region Number of units Habitations L'Isle-aux-Allumettes Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain L'Isle-aux-Allumettes Outaouais 24 Les Espaces Paspébiac Les Habitations Populaires de Paspébiac Paspébiac Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 24 Faubourg des Prés Société d'Habitation de l'Érable Princeville Centre-du-Québec 36 Le COFA de Grande-Vallée Le COFA de Grande-Vallée Grande-Vallée Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 24 Habitation Havre du Renouveau Corporation d'habitation de Laval Laval Laval 36 Quartier du plateau Centre d'initiatives agricoles de la région de Coaticook (CIARC) Coaticook Estrie 36 SILA Société immobilière locative accessible (SILA) Lévis Chaudière-Appalaches Two 24-unit projects Projet Acadie Coopérative d'habitation Monde-Uni Montréal Montréal 24 Cmétis – Cap-Chat – Projet rue des Écoliers Construction Métis Cap-Chat Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 36 Logements abordables Innov Habitat SLDA Saint-Léonard-d'Aston Centre-du-Québec 24 Le Florelle Habitations Holocie Granby Estrie 24 Total units 336

Selected consortiums:

Magil-Tisseur:

Contractor: Magil-Tisseur

Manufacturer: Bonneville (Montérégie)

Architecture: Lemay, ACDF Architecture

Engineering: GBI

Pomerleau

Contractor: Pomerleau

Manufacturer: RCM Modulaire (Beauce)

Architecture: Groupe EPA

Engineering: Dupras Ledoux

TB4-Ronam

Contractor: TB4 Ronam

Manufacturer: Fabrik (Beauce)

Architecture: Blouin Beauchamp architectes, BGLA architecture + design urbain Engineering: Saga consultants, Martin Roy et associés

Locusi

Contractor: Construction CMA

Manufacturer: Locusi (Mauricie et Centre-du-Québec)

Architecture: Groupe Leclerc architecture + design

Engineering: BPA

LFG construction

Contractor: LFG construction

Manufacturer: RG Solution (Chaudière-Appalaches)

Architecture: La Shop architecture

Engineering: Tetra Tech

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to support the provinces and municipalities in finding local solutions to housing challenges. These projects will help respond to urgent housing needs in Quebec."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today, I'm pleased to announce the projects selected as part of the highly prefabricated multi-unit housing initiative. This type of development represents tangible progress in accelerating access to quality living environments across Quebec. With factory manufacturing starting soon, the first units will be delivered as early as summer 2026. This initiative is in addition to all those our government has already implemented in recent months and that will allow us to respond more quickly to urgent housing needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to providing innovative solutions to address the housing crisis in Québec. Supporting these eleven projects is a concrete example of our commitment. I am proud of our involvement and of the tangible difference these new housing units will make across Québec. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of Quebecers."

The honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages and Québec Lieutenant

"In Quebec, we have the industries we need to include the construction of highly prefabricated multi-unit housing in our toolbox. We have the required skills. We simply needed the will to build, especially when it comes to social and affordable housing. And I'm proud to say that our government has this will and is acting on it."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"Our government is determined to provide housing solutions that meet the needs of everyone in Quebec. Supporting these 12 projects is a solid example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation and of the real difference that these new homes will make across Quebec."

Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport—Limoilou

Highlights

A request for qualifications was issued to consortiums in August 2024 . The first call for projects was then launched in January 2025 .

. The first call for projects was then launched in . Projects submitted were required to meet the stated regional needs and be supported by the municipality where they will be built.

The multi-unit projects will be of medium density, with 24 or 36 units and 2 or 3 storeys. They will include bachelor and one- and two-bedroom units, with slight variations in type and layout, depending on needs.

Rents for the new units will be affordable, meeting the PHAQ's affordable housing thresholds as established by the SHQ.

ABOUT THE SOCIÉTÉ D'HABITATION DU QUÉBEC

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

ABOUT CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

