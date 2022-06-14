Camping Mauricie receives $500,000 in funding from CED for its upgrade project.

SHAWINIGAN, QC, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry boosts economic development in the regions of Quebec. This is why the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $500,000 repayable contribution to be awarded to Camping Mauricie for facility upgrades. The funding will enable the campsite to go ahead with its development and contribute to the recovery of the region's tourism sector, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

With the help of this financial assistance from CED, provided through the Tourism Relief Fund, Camping Mauricie will be able to build ready-to-camp accommodations, a visitor centre, a parking lot, and a wharf and stairs going down to the river. The project is part of Camping Mauricie's plans to expand its services after acquiring adjacent land and to offer its clients an enhanced tourism experience.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"With the help of this funding from CED, Camping Mauricie will be able to enhance its appeal and thus attract even more visitors to the region. Its upgraded services will bolster the availability of accommodation in the Mauricie and will encourage travellers to extend their stay to discover the attractions of our beautiful region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The funding announced today underscores our government's willingness to support the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to the entrepreneurs and devoted workers in this sector. The Mauricie region has a lot to offer and, with the help of our investment, Camping Mauricie will continue to contribute to the economic vitality of its region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are very grateful for the Government of Canada's financial support. In addition to creating jobs, this project will allow us to offer our visitors an experience that is even more complete. By providing a combination of wilderness accommodations and traditional campsites, we aim to develop a resort that will give visitors from Quebec and around the world a chance to discover the beautiful Mauricie region."

Lisa-Marie Blier, Director of Sales and Marketing, Camping Mauricie

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.





, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.





of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .





from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

