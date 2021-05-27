GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking another major step towards the goal of creating a barrier-free Canada, by continuing to implement the historic Accessible Canada Act.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced selection processes to fill two full-time Governor-in-Council (GIC) positions. Both appointees will work to prevent and remove barriers to accessibility and increase opportunities for persons with disabilities to contribute to their communities and workplaces.

The Accessibility Commissioner will lead a new accessibility unit within the Canadian Human Rights Commission. The Commissioner will provide leadership and direction for the administration and enforcement of the Accessible Canada Act and its regulations. They will also provide advice and information to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on issues arising from the administration and enforcement of the Act.

The Chief Accessibility Officer will be a special adviser to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion on systemic or emerging accessibility issues. Working out of Employment and Social Development Canada, the Chief Accessibility Officer will be responsible for monitoring and reporting on the outcomes achieved by the Accessible Canada Act.

The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. The government is also committed to filling GIC positions with highly qualified candidates who reflect Canada's diversity. Preference may be given to applicants who are members of one or more of the following groups: women, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and members of a visible minority group.

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to apply by June 28, 2021, via the GIC Appointment Opportunities website.

"The Accessibility Commissioner and the Chief Accessibility Officer will play an essential role in creating a barrier-free and inclusive Canada. We know there are many diverse and talented individuals in this country who are perfectly suited for these roles, so we strongly encourage all interested and qualified Canadians to apply. These key positions are instrumental to the successful implementation of the Accessible Canada Act and the realization of a Canada where everyone is able to participate and contribute."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

The Accessible Canada Act came into force on July 11, 2019 .

came into force on . The Act includes seven priority areas: employment; the built environment; communication; information and communication technologies; the procurement of goods, services and facilities; the design and delivery of programs and services and transportation.

The Accessibility Commissioner's responsibilities will include:

promoting compliance with the Act;



ensuring that federally regulated organizations meet their accessibility obligations; and



receiving, investigating and ruling on complaints filed under the Act.

The Chief Accessibility Officer's responsibilities will include submitting an annual report to Parliament and, when requested by the Minister, providing special reports on the outcomes achieved by the Act.

