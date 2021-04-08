The Government of Canada announces $100,000 in support for Unico Revêtement Métallique, a Côte-de-Beaupré business in the Québec region.

BEAUPRÉ, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Québec region counts several dynamic, resilient businesses and organizations with innovative ideas that are contributing to a strong local economic fabric. Across all sectors, certain innovative organizations have seen development opportunities in the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and, now that they are ready to rebound, they need support to play their key role in the economic recovery and ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $100,000 in financial support for Unico Revêtement Métallique. This repayable contribution will enable the business to acquire strategic equipment to improve its productivity and increase its production capacity as part of its project to expand its factory.

Founded in 1980, Unico Revêtement Métallique is a Beaupré-based SME specializing in the processing of sheet metal for the manufacture of various types of exterior coverings for walls and roofs. Acquired in 2012 by two young entrepreneurs who accelerated its growth, the business serves a clientele consisting of distributors and major prime contractors. Given that production was close to maximum capacity, a project was launched to expand the factory. This project will lead to the development of specialized, better-paying jobs through training for current employees of the SME on new equipment acquired through CED's contribution. This is an important factor for this business in the Côte-de-Beaupré region, where labour shortage issues are considerable.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery rely on organizations that are closely involved in regional economies. They are significant contributors to growth and are key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada encourages innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on each region's strengths and assets. CED's support for Unico Revêtement Métallique to improve its productivity will thus enable the Côte-de-Beaupré region to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to develop specific assets in Quebec's various regions, including here in the Beaupré region. Leveraging these assets is essential to ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are truly honoured that CED considers us a driver of economic development. Their confidence in us will give us the opportunity to see even further. It is our firm intention to live up to this trust and to propel this business to another level."

Julien Audet Gagnon, President, Unico Revêtement Métallique

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

