Bois CFM will be able to optimize its production processes and strengthen its competitive position with the introduction of digital technology

The Government of Canada awards $950,000 in financial assistance for equipping the new Sainte-Florence plant with intelligent scanners

SAINTE-FLORENCE, QC, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Bois CFM Inc., a plant that processes value-added wood, manufactures mainly components for handling pallets made of ash. To continue modernizing its facilities and optimizing its production processes, the Matapédia plant will receive a repayable contribution of $950,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With that financial assistance, it will be able to increase its technological capabilities and its connectivity by completing its transition to Industry 4.0.

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced that funding today. The Government of Canada's assistance will specifically enable Bois CFM to purchase state-of-the-art intelligent scanners.

Created in 1994, Bois CFM, the sole shareholder of which is the Coopérative forestière de La Matapédia, produces its ash-based handling pallet components mainly for the U.S. market through a Canadian distributor. As for its by-products (chips, sawdust and bark), they are used for supplying large laminated panel manufacturing companies and paper mills in Quebec.

This project for introducing digital technology is the third and final optimization phase for the value-added wood processing plant. After enhancing an existing building for relocating the plant and purchasing and installing new production equipment, Bois CFM is finally ready for a technological upgrade that will enable it to maximize its resources and increase its profitability by becoming a fully connected, ultra-modern plant.

The Government of Canada firmly believes that innovation and the adoption of new technologies foster productivity and competitiveness. That is why it supports companies in their desire to continually do better. Investments in equipment and devices that will make them more productive will ensure their growth and, thereby, that of the Canadian economy.

"Bois CFM is a local company that has managed to come up with innovative solutions for improving its processes, adapting to the demand, and taking steps to ensure its growth. I am pleased with CED's support for this plant, which has been contributing to the vibrancy and economic vitality of the Matapédia region for 25 years now."

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"As Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, my objective is to support companies like Bois CFM, which has been able to see technological change as an opportunity for economic growth. By encouraging companies to invest in equipment and devices that will make them more productive, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitment to stimulate innovation."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We're grateful for this new support from the Government of Canada for optimizing our plant. Bois CFM is one of the major players in the forestry sector, a true economic driver in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This new contribution has enabled us to purchase intelligent scanners, which will enable us to maximize our performance and create six jobs in the forest products processing sector."

Simon Roy, General Manager of Bois CFM Inc.

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program is intended for entrepreneurs who focus on innovation for growing their company and making it more competitive, and for regional economic players that help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, in all regions.

