Board of Directors appointed for the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada continues to welcome a record number of newcomers to live in, work in, and visit Canada, and high-quality immigration advice should be available for those who need and rely on it. The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening the regulation of immigration and citizenship consultants, and to holding them to the highest possible professional standards.

On November 23, 2021, the Government of Canada marked a major milestone in this commitment with the opening of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants—the official regulator for immigration and citizenship consultants across Canada. The College, which licenses immigration and citizenship consultants to advise and represent immigration and citizenship clients in applications with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, is self–governed by a board of directors consisting of 9 individuals.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the appointment of the following 5 public interest directors to the board:

Ben Rempel , Former Assistant Deputy Minister of Immigration, Manitoba

, Former Assistant Deputy Minister of Immigration, Jennifer Henry , Senior Program Development and Strategy Lead, The United Church of Canada

, Senior Program Development and Strategy Lead, The United Church of Normand Beaudry , Director of International Recruitment, Université Laval , and Treasurer/Member, CALDO Consortium

, Director of International Recruitment, Université , and Treasurer/Member, CALDO Consortium Timothy D'Souza , Senior Vice President, Finance and Business Operations, Diabetes Canada

, Senior Vice President, Finance and Business Operations, Diabetes Canada Nicholas Summers , Former Provincial Director/CEO, Newfoundland and Labrador Legal Aid Commission

Each of the public interest directors has been appointed for a 2-year term, beginning March 7, 2022.

The new College, including the appointment of public interest directors, increases government oversight of the consultant profession. These improvements will help better protect immigration and citizenship clients and strengthen the integrity of the consulting industry. The College is a key pillar in the government's efforts to fight fraud in Canada's immigration system.

Quote

"Last year, Canada welcomed a record number of newcomers, and we continue to welcome more and more people to the Canadian family each year. I'm confident that this new board of directors will help make sure that prospective newcomers have access to quality immigration advice and representation, and make sure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The College's board of directors will be comprised of 5 public interest directors appointed by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and 4 members of the College (consultants).





The College is an arm's-length institution, regulating the profession and protecting both the public and consultants in good standing from those who would take advantage of vulnerable people.

Related products

Associated link

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Aidan Strickland, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]