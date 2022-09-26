Bivalent Boosters Now Available to Ontarians Aged 18+ at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw Pharmacies

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting today, Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies across the province can vaccinate those 18 and over with the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Individuals are eligible for the booster at a minimum of three months after their previous dose or otherwise indicated by the Ontario Ministry of Health, regardless of how many boosters they have already received.

"Since the start of the pandemic, pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID-19," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We continue to do everything we can to ensure vaccinations and boosters are as accessible as possible by making them available in Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies for all eligible Ontarians."

All COVID vaccinations, including the new Bivalent booster, are available via appointment at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies across Ontario and can be booked online.

