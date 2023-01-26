Bell Let's Talk thanks Canadians, governments and organizations around the country for creating positive change for mental health

Bell Let's Talk Day 2023 put the spotlight on mental health organizations creating positive change in their communities

Please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to learn more about these and other organizations

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk Day 2023 celebrated the start of a new era by putting a spotlight on Canadian mental health organizations who are working every day to provide mental health supports and services in communities all across the country. Throughout the day, 30 organizations that are taking action to create positive change shared the incredible work they are doing to help Canadians struggling with their mental health.

Signal Hill in St John’s lit up blue on Bell Let’s Talk Day (CNW Group/Bell Let's Talk)

"Thank you to everyone who joined the Bell Let's Talk Day conversation yesterday. This year's Let's Change This campaign posed a challenge for all of us, and we've been impressed by the response from Canadians, governments, businesses, schools and organizations of all types that are taking action to create positive change for mental health in our country. We're proud to continue supporting these change makers all year round."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE

"On behalf of Bell Let's Talk, thank you to all the amazing organizations that are working so hard to help improve the mental health of Canadians. Yesterday, we put the spotlight on 30 organizations providing mental health supports and services that we are so proud to partner with all year long. They provided important information about the critical work they are doing every day to address Canada's mental health crisis. I encourage everyone to continue taking meaningful action throughout the year to help create positive change in your communities."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Events took place across the country on Bell Let's Talk Day yesterday to support the work of Canadian mental health organizations and the people they serve.

New Bell Let's Talk projects

Leading up to Bell Let's Talk Day 2023, Bell committed an additional $10 million towards our goal of $155 million for Canadian mental health by 2025. Over $2 million in funding for multiple mental health projects was announced or awarded in January alone including:

$1 million in funding from the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund to support 10 colleges, universities and cégeps in implementing the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students

$1.1 million in grants from the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund to 11 organizations supporting the mental health and well-being of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in Canada

A $200,000 donation to Cité de la Santé Foundation for the refurbishment of the psychiatric unit at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital (CISSS in Laval) to improve access to mental health care for Quebecers.

The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund

The $2 million Bell Let's Talk Community Fund, which supports local mental health charities throughout Canada, is now open for applications. Registered charities are invited to apply for a grant of up to $25,000. Since 2011, the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund has supported over 1,000 local and grassroots mental health organizations all across the country. To apply for funding, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

For more information about the 30 mental health organizations featured on Bell Let's Talk Day like Aire ouverte, CMHA, Eating Disorders Nova Scotia, Huddle, Kids Help Phone, Kitikmeot Heritage Society, and Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario and to watch their videos, visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Today and everyday, let's come together, take action and help create positive change

We can all take meaningful action to create positive change for mental health. The Bell Let's Talk - Let's change this campaign asks everyone to play a role and provides practical examples of ways to create change in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all continue to take throughout the year:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them A sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas to help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership -and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

