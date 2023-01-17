$1.1 million in new grants for mental health programs supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities throughout Canada

in new grants for mental health programs supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities throughout Canada Diversity Fund provides $4.45 million in grants since the launch in 2020

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced $1.1 million in new grants from the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund to support 11 additional organizations helping to create positive change for members of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in Canada.

Lucia Laford, an artist with VIBE Arts, in front of Exploring Woodland, a mural painted by Lucia and students at École Notre Dame Du Sault, supported by Ontario Trillium Foundation, photo courtesy of Krystiana Bourdage. (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund provides grants for organizations working to reduce the stigma of mental illness and increase access to culturally informed mental health and well-being support for BIPOC communities. Since the launch in 2020, 39 organizations from the across the country have received grants.

Eleven new organizations providing mental health services to a wide range of people in many diverse communities around the country have been selected to receive grants from the Diversity Fund.

"We are delighted to announce our latest Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund recipients. These organizations are delivering much needed supports and services in many diverse communities across the country. The grants are helping these organizations to take meaningful action to help create positive change for people struggling with mental health issues. Congratulations to these outstanding 11 organizations."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Here are the grant recipients:

"This Bell Let's Talk financial support will strengthen Mount Carmel Clinic's braid of culturally relevant, sensitive and Elder-led health care programming and mental health services in Winnipeg. This generous gift will provide much needed support to enhance community engagement and connections through Indigenous ways of being, doing and knowing. Providing cultural health services to Indigenous people that are unique and relevant to their present and past needs, histories and experiences helps us to offer community care that is safe, caring and holistic. We are deeply grateful for this support and look forward to continuing our work together."

- Debra Diubaldo, Wisdom Holder and Community Auntie and Bobbette Shoffner, Executive Director, Mount Carmel Clinic

"We are thrilled to receive a Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund grant for our Arab Refugees and Newcomers Counselling Program. This program will offer access to mental health support services, such as drop-in counselling, group counselling, support groups, and crisis intervention to refugees and immigrants coming from the Middle-East and North African Countries. With this grant, our program will be able to reduce barriers to access mental health services for Arab refugees and newcomers."

- Ayoub Cherkaoui, Executive Director of the Canadian Centre for Victims of Armed Conflicts

"Foxe Basin Kivalliq North Sapujiyiit/Guardians of the Sea Society began as a grassroots initiative to protect the land, waters and people of Chesterfield Inlet, Coral Harbour and Naujaat, Nunavut, but has evolved to include mental health as a main component of our work due to the special connection Inuit have to the land. Support from Bell Let's Talk will allow the Sapujiyiit Society to integrate mental health services with being on the land through workshops and support systems designed to deal with the unique concerns of Inuit mental health in Nunavut."

- Sarah Newell, Executive Director and Lead Researcher, Sapujiyiit Society

"Ionkwahronkha'onhátie' has been supporting Kanien'kéha (Mohawk) language learners on a grassroots level since 2019. We are thankful to be receiving funding from Bell Let's Talk to target support of the mental health, wellness and capacity of our organization and the Kanien'kéha language learning community. We believe mental health, healing and wellness are core components of language learning and we are so excited to have this opportunity to invest in those components."

- Shea Sky, Co-Founder & Co-Director, Ionkwahronkha'onhátie'

"The Refugee Centre serves thousands of refugees and newcomers across Montréal every year, developing and providing culturally safe and innovative programming to help and empower our community. This support from Bell Let's Talk will enable the Refugee Centre to catalyze and enhance our efforts by focusing on reducing mental health stigma in BIPOC communities and directing newcomers/refugees to culturally safe resources. By improving our capacity to provide trauma-informed wellness support, we aim to strengthen mental health/wellness during the newcomer resettlement process, which has been particularly challenging pre & post-COVID-19."

- Abdulla Daoud, Executive Director, Refugee Centre

"VIBE Arts is thrilled to be a recipient of a Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund grant, supporting our Boreal Creates Arts for Mental Health and Community Engagement Program. This funding will enable us to collaborate with community organizations in Northern Ontario. Together we will deliver culturally relevant arts programs that build trust with community members and encourage

access to mental health and wellness support services in a welcoming, low-barrier and meaningful way."

- Katie Hutchinson, Executive Director, VIBE Arts

"The Woodstock First Nation Health Centre is thrilled to receive a Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund grant to help establish an Indigenous Youth Outreach Program - which will empower the youth in our community, and ensure health equity to better address Indigenous health priorities. This support from Bell Let's Talk will assist in connecting youth to their culture and community and increase access to culturally appropriate mental health and well-being. While much remains to be done, together, in partnership with Bell Let's Talk - we are taking the first step to creating positive change."

- Amanda McIntosh, Health Director, Woodstock First Nation Health Centre

Quick Facts

$1.1 million in new grants

in new grants $4.45 million in grants since 2020

in grants since 2020 39 Diversity Fund recipients

To learn more about the Diversity Fund recipients, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 25

On January 25 and every day throughout the year, we encourage Canadians to take meaningful action to create positive change for mental health. Everyone can play a role in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them A sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change for mental health.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Jacqueline Michelis

[email protected]

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada