Government of Canada financial support will enable the business from the RCM of Lotbinière to grow by conquering new markets.

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, QC, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Specializing in the manufacture of innovative robotic cells, Automatech Robotik supports manufacturing businesses in the wood processing, metal products and foundry fields in their efforts to automate. Its solutions, based mostly on the loading and unloading of digitally controlled machines, are designed with an industrial engineering approach bringing together a series of software programs to manage machines, movement recognition systems and robotic tooling.

With 50 employees, 30 of whom are engineers, the SME from the RCM of Lotbinière designs several formats of robotic cells based on client specifications and develops its own tooling and software. The resulting reliability and flexibility enable a larger number of components to be integrated into the production line, increasing its clientele's productivity.

To ensure growth, one of Automatech Robotik's strategies is to market its innovative solutions in Canada and the U.S. by working closely with partner businesses with commanding sales forces. To establish technological showcases, it must provide robotic cells that can serve as demonstration units.

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced a repayable contribution of $160,000 for the Saint-Apollinaire business to complete its project.

The Government of Canada assistance will focus more specifically on equipment to design and manufacture two demonstration units for Automatech Robotik's marketing partners, leading to the creation of two jobs.

To ensure sustainable economic development for communities as the second wave of the pandemic hits, we must continue to support businesses across Quebec. The regions count thousands of shopkeepers and entrepreneurs with innovative ideas who contribute to the vitality and dynamism of their communities. The Government of Canada will continue to work with them to rebuild an even stronger economy.

"Helping businesses innovate and export so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. That is why we are proud to support Automatech Robotik, which is not only proposing innovative solutions but is also keen to improve manufacturing businesses' productivity. The Government of Canada is here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"In this time of crisis, we are here to assist Canadian SMEs and workers as they adapt to a changing context. CED supports businesses that leverage innovation, an engine for the economic recovery. By helping Automatech Robotik, our aim is to collaborate with a business that creates good jobs in the region and enhances the competitiveness of our economy in Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"On behalf of the entire Automatech Robotik team, I am grateful for the Government of Canada's support for our marketing efforts. This past year has come with its own set of challenges, and we are confident in the future. Going door to door in the U.S. with our demonstration units, we are convinced that our innovative solutions unique in North America will gain great traction and help our clients succeed."

Tommy Gagnon, President and CEO, Automatech Robotik

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

