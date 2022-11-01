GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pay equity is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to create fair, safe and inclusive workplaces today and in the future. Since the Pay Equity Act came into force in 2021, the Government of Canada has been working to ensure that it is applied fairly and effectively in our federal workplaces. When Canadians can count on equal pay for work of equal value, our economy grows stronger, families prosper and communities thrive.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced that the Government of Canada is currently seeking applications to fill the position of Canada's next pay equity commissioner. Canada's first pay equity commissioner, Karen Jensen, announced that she is taking on a new role as Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario as of October 28, 2022. Interested applicants are invited to apply online by November 24, 2022. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing leadership and effective oversight for the administration and enforcement of the Act.

The pay equity commissioner has an important role to play. Supported by a dedicated Pay Equity Unit, they will be responsible for assisting employers, employees and bargaining agents in relation to pay equity, investigating complaints related to contravention of the Act, and providing educational materials and tools to guide employers. Working within the Canadian Human Rights Commission, the pay equity commissioner will play a direct role in helping to reduce the gender wage gap in federally regulated workplaces.

Lori Straznicky has been appointed for a one-year term as the interim commissioner while the search for a replacement is undertaken.

Quote

"As Canada's first Pay Equity Commissioner, Karen Jensen has my deepest gratitude, and I know that she will continue making great contributions to our country in the years to come. I want to thank her for her service within the Canadian Human Rights Commission and everything she has done to help the Government move forward on our goal of closing the gender wage gap. I'd also like to thank Lori Straznicky for stepping in as interim commissioner in the meantime. If you want to play a role in furthering gender equality in this country, apply to be Canada's next federal pay equity commissioner."

– Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

The Pay Equity Act , which came into force on August 31, 2021 , creates a proactive pay equity regime that will ensure that women and men working in federally regulated workplaces, including the federal public and private sectors, parliamentary workplaces, the Prime Minister's and ministers' offices, receive equal pay for work of equal value.





, which came into force on , creates a proactive pay equity regime that will ensure that women and men working in federally regulated workplaces, including the federal public and private sectors, parliamentary workplaces, the Prime Minister's and ministers' offices, receive equal pay for work of equal value. The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Governor in Council appointees play a fundamental role in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Associated Links

GIC - Pay Equity Commissioner, Canadian Human Rights Commission (njoyn.com)

Government of Canada announces that the Pay Equity Act will come into force on August 31, 2021 - Canada.ca

The Pay Equity Commissioner's 2021-2022 Annual Report to the Minister of Labour

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]