GATINEAU, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - One in six people in Canada identify as having a disability. Creating a barrier-free Canada that is inclusive, fair and free of physical, societal and attitudinal barriers is a core priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that the Government is seeking applications from diverse and talented Canadians to fill the position of Chair and up to six Board of Director positions with Accessibility Standards Canada. Two new selection processes have been launched to identify highly qualified candidates for these part-time Governor in Council appointment opportunities.

Accessibility Standards Canada's mandate is to contribute to a Canada without barriers by 2040 by:

developing and revising accessibility standards;

providing information, products and services about new and revised standards;

supporting and conducting research on barriers to accessibility; and

sharing best practices for removing and preventing accessibility barriers.

The Accessibility Standards Canada Board of Directors plays a critical role in:

setting the strategic direction of the organization;

supervising and managing the activities and affairs of the organization; and

advising the Chief Executive Officer on matters relating to the organization's mandate.

The Government of Canada is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based selection processes that strive to reflect Canada's diversity. Preference may be given to applicants from under-represented groups including persons with disabilities, Indigenous people, members of racialized groups and women. Appointments will also take into consideration gender parity and linguistic and regional representation.

Review of applications will begin on June 15, 2023. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply via the Governor in Council appointments website by this date. After this date, your application will be retained and may be considered up until an appointment to the position is made.

Quote

"Accessibility Standards Canada has a central role in making sure that we achieve a barrier-free Canada by 2040. In moving forward with these appointments, we're looking for people to help us reach this goal with their experience in accessibility, social change, human rights and disability inclusion."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

Quick Facts

According to the 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability, there are 6.2 million Canadians aged 15 and older who have a disability.

When the Accessible Canada Act became law in July 2019 , the Canadian Accessibility Standards Development Organization (CASDO) was created. In January 2020 , the organization adopted the title, "Accessibility Standards Canada", however CASDO remains the legal title of the organization.

, the Canadian Accessibility Standards Development Organization (CASDO) was created. In , the organization adopted the title, "Accessibility Standards Canada", however CASDO remains the legal title of the organization. The Accessible Canada Act includes seven priority areas:

includes seven priority areas: employment;



the built environment;



information and communication technologies;



communication, other than information and communication technologies;



the procurement of goods, services and facilities;



the design and delivery of programs and services; and



transportation.

Associated Links

