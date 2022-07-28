Québec-based business in Saint-Roch neighbourhood receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

QUÉBEC, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for 11671936 Canada inc. (Apikol).

This CED support, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable the business to start up and implement a unique agri-tourism circuit focused around beekeeping and its spin-off products.

Founded in 2019, Apikol is an agri-tourism business that raises bees and processes honey into spirits through a craft microdistillery. Located in the Saint-Roch neighbourhood, it aims to promote urban agriculture while generating a buzz around the neighbourhood as a tourism microdestination close to Québec's Old Port. Apikol is proposing a unique concept, from bee to bottle, where alcohol will be distilled on site from the business's agricultural production from 100 hives around the Québec region, including some on site. This will be the first microdistillery founded on urban agriculture. CED's assistance will enable the business to make leasehold improvements and develop interpretive facilities.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector to ensure they recover. Today, we are announcing investments to enable them to look towards the future. This CED financial contribution for Apikol represents excellent news for the Saint‑Roch neighbourhood and Québec's drawing power!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I am delighted that our government is supporting businesses in the tourism industry in the Québec region. We must seize opportunities arising out of the economic crisis to rethink the sector's products, services, and processes. This is precisely what Apikol is doing with its craft micro distillery project, which will process honey into spirits, improving what the agri-tourism circuit around Québec's Port has to offer. Quebecers will have the opportunity to test out these new ideas and, without a doubt, become valuable ambassadors as tourism comes to life again!"

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"CED's support for our launch has been vital, especially in a situation where construction costs and timelines have increased considerably. Thanks to this assistance, Apikol has succeeded in setting up right downtown, providing an agri-tourism activity that does not require you to take your car to get there. This offering is part of our approach to tourism based on sustainability, a value that is important to us and that aligns with actions we have already taken, including the use of eco‑designed bottles and closed loop energy."

Frédéric Dutil, President, Apikol

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

