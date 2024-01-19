Abrasives processor receives $250,000 in financial assistance from CED to acquire equipment that will enhance its performance.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting organizational growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a repayable contribution of $250,000 for Amecci Inc. This CED support will enable the business to acquire equipment to manufacture abrasive bands.

Amecci is a family business specializing in the processing of abrasives into sanding products. In the form of belts, disks, sheets, rolls, and brushes, they are for the industrial market and are used to treat wood, bodywork, metal, and composite materials. CED's support in acquiring and installing manufacturing equipment will enable the business to improve its productivity and production capacity, in order to boost its growth.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Thanks to CED's financial assistance, Amecci will be able to modernize its production line to meet demand, as well as compete, attain better production levels, and address the labour shortage. It will thus be able to pursue its growth, while also strengthening its position in the industry and on the markets, thereby helping to stimulate the regional economy. Congratulations to the entire Amecci team."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"SMEs are at the core of community development. We help them grow, and so I am pleased with CED's support for Amecci's project. Its contribution to Sherbrooke's economic vitality is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spin-offs of the business will be felt throughout the region, and right across Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's support makes an enormous difference for us. It enables us to make the investments needed to remain competitive in the face of the adversity our industry is facing globally. With this financial assistance, we will be able to double our production capacity and improve the daily reality of our employees, which will enable us to position ourselves as a major player in our market."

Marie-Pier Lequin, General Manager, Amecci Inc.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

