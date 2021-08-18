Multi-year agreement will provide market-leading value to Ontarians

Aeroplan members to earn points on LCBO purchases and redeem points for LCBO gift cards

Partnership to launch before year-end 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, and the LCBO, one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership allowing Aeroplan members to earn points when shopping at LCBO stores across Ontario. The new partnership is expected to launch in late 2021.

"We're thrilled to come together with the LCBO to offer our members a new way to earn and redeem Aeroplan points in Ontario," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce at Air Canada. "When we relaunched Aeroplan last year, we made a commitment to earn our way into consumer's everyday lives. Marquee partnerships like the LCBO and other industry-leading, well-loved brands are central to delivering on that promise."

"Through our new loyalty program with Aeroplan, we will provide rewarding and personalized offerings to our customers that enhance their experience," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "It will also provide an important engagement opportunity for our valued suppliers, including Ontario producers, and make it even easier for shoppers to find the perfect choice for every occasion."

LCBO customers will earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at LCBO, plus bonus points for purchasing select LCBO products. Aeroplan points can be redeemed for travel to more than 1,300 destinations across the globe, as well as for hotels, car rentals, and merchandise, including LCBO Gift Cards starting at just 1,000 Aeroplan points for a $10 LCBO gift card. Additional benefits and options will follow. Notable features of Aeroplan include:

Points redeemable for every seat on Air Canada, and for travel on over 40 airline partners – more than any other program in the world.

Aeroplan Family Sharing, making it easy for families to combine points together – for free – to get where they want to go sooner.

Flexible options to pay for all or part of a trip with points, and peace of mind to plan using Aeroplan's Points Predictor Tool™.

For more information, please visit: www.aircanada.com/lcbo.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About the LCBO

Established in 1927, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is an Ontario government enterprise responsible for the retail and wholesale of wine, beer, and spirits. It operates more than 675 retail stores across the province, and works with 450 grocery partners, licensees, and more than 400 LCBO Convenience outlets to deliver products to Ontarians. As one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, the LCBO offers more than 28,000 products annually from more than 80 countries, making it easy to find the perfect choice to make moments great. All net income from LCBO sales goes to the Government of Ontario in the form of an annual dividend. In fiscal 2019-2020, the LCBO delivered a $2.38 billion dividend to the Ontario Government to support critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Through its Spirit of Sustainability social impact platform, the LCBO raised over $13.6 million to support the province's social and environmental needs, creating a more sustainable Ontario for employees, customers, and partners. To learn more about the LCBO, visit LCBO.com.

