New ways for Aeroplan members to experience the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration, including a contest from Air Canada for a chance to win one of 50 magical prizes

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is bringing the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration to Aeroplan members with new and exciting ways to experience the 18-month milestone event beginning October 1, 2021. From now until September 29, 2021, Aeroplan members can enter Air Canada's contest for a chance to win one of 50 magical prizes, including one of five Air Canada Vacations packages to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Air Canada is also adding Disney merchandise and Disney Gift Cards that can be redeemed using Aeroplan points on the Aeroplan eStore. Plus, Aeroplan members will continue to earn and redeem Aeroplan points when travelling with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations to Walt Disney World Resort.

"Unforgettable experiences, lasting memories and excitement, this is what Walt Disney World Resort is all about no matter your age, and Air Canada is extremely proud to celebrate this wonderful milestone marking 50 years of magic, in close collaboration with Disney," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. "The magic also won't stop here, with even more ways for our customers to experience 'The World's Most Magical Celebration' to be announced soon."

With up to 33 weekly flights between Canada and Florida, including non-stop service to Orlando from Montreal and Toronto, Air Canada is the largest Canadian carrier into Orlando for Canadians. Later this year, Air Canada will also be offering non-stop service to Orlando from Quebec City, Ottawa and Halifax. Customers looking to simplify their vacation planning can take advantage of complete Walt Disney World vacation packages, including hotel and theme park tickets, when booking with Air Canada Vacations, a distributor of Disney travel products for over 15 years.

Air Canada makes family travel as easy as possible by offering dedicated family check-in lines and early boarding, as well as offering our Skyriders program for kids that includes special meals and kits for them while onboard. And through Aeroplan Family Sharing, earning and redeeming Aeroplan points has never been easier.

50 magical prizes to celebrate 50 magical years

Aeroplan members can enter the contest between September 9, 2021 and September 29, 2021, at aircanada.com/magical50 for their chance to win one of the five Air Canada Vacations packages to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as well as 45 other prizes that include Disney merchandise, Disney Gift Card eGifts and Aeroplan points. The total approximate value of all 50 prizes is $112,340.95 CAD. Not an Aeroplan member? Join now.

The contest is open to all active Aeroplan members in good standing who: (i) are residents of Canada, (ii) have reached the legal age of majority in their province or territory of residence, and (iii) enter the contest between September 9, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. and September 29, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (EST). No purchase necessary.

Full contest rules and contest entry form available at aircanada.com/magical50.

New Disney Merchandise on Aeroplan eStore

Aeroplan members will have access to a dedicated Disney shop on the Aeroplan eStore where they can redeem points for Disney Gift Cards starting at $100 CAD, or to shop for popular Disney merchandise for their family and friends.

Aeroplan Member Benefits

Aeroplan members can redeem their Aeroplan points for flights to Orlando with Air Canada, or toward an entire Walt Disney World vacation package with Air Canada Vacations. They can also earn Aeroplan points on their flights when booking with Air Canada or Air Canada Vacations. Aeroplan credit cardholders can earn Aeroplan points even faster and receive additional airline benefits.

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

Beginning October 1, 2021:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host "The World's Most Magical Celebration" honouring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida .

and will host "The World's Most Magical Celebration" honouring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in . This 18-month event will feature new experiences at the resort's four theme parks and beyond, where shimmering EARidescent décor will appear as if by magic.

A new nighttime spectacular, "Disney Enchantment," will help kick off the 50th anniversary festivities when it debuts Oct. 1 at Magic Kingdom Park.

at Magic Kingdom Park. Joining "Disney Enchantment" on Oct. 1 will be "Harmonious" at EPCOT, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.

will be "Harmonious" at EPCOT, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park. An expanded France pavilion at EPCOT will be part of the festivities and feature a new family-friendly attraction, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and a delicious new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris .

