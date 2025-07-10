The annual golf tournament is the Foundation's largest fundraiser, helping make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and youth across Canada .

In 2024, the Foundation donated $1.8 million to organizations that help kids spread their wings

Over the past 13 years, the Foundation has raised more than $19 million for the health and well-being of children and youth

MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Air Canada Foundation hosted its 13th annual Golf Tournament. The event, held at Club de golf Le Mirage in Terrebonne, Quebec raised $1.3 million to support the health and well-being of children and youth across Canada.

The Air Canada Foundation hosted its 13th annual Golf Tournament. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

This year's event welcomed 296 guests and over 90 sponsors, including corporate partners, suppliers, and vendors who generously supported the Air Canada Foundation's largest fundraiser of the year. These funds will be disbursed through the Foundation's annual grants program, providing much-needed support for children and youth from equity-deserving communities, and empowering children to soar toward their full potential.

"Each year, I look forward to this day with great anticipation. That is because apart from being an opportunity to meet old friends, make new ones and enjoy a round of golf — it's about coming together to support children and youth across Canada. This tournament is a testament to the power of unity and how, when we rally together, we can create meaningful change and bring joy to deserving families and communities. I thank all those who participate in this great event and support it in so many ways to make this day a success every year," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

"Once again we celebrate the remarkable generosity of Air Canada's partners and friends," said Priscille LeBlanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "A heartfelt thank you to all of them and also to our volunteers for their support in helping us make a lasting difference in the lives of children and families. Their ongoing commitment attests what we can achieve working together towards a shared mission."

In 2024, the Air Canada Foundation donated $1.8 million to charitable organizations across Canada. These donations helped provide approximately 900,000 meals to address food insecurity, including vital support for schools in Indigenous communities, and offered healthy meals to children during the summer period when schools are closed. It also contributed to the well-being and quality of life of many children and their families through the Dr. Clown Foundation's social pediatrics program in the Atikamekw community of Manawan in Quebec.

The tournament was organized and hosted by Air Canada employees, including those who shared their special talents with guests, such as Yoko Sawai, Customer Experience Specialist, who played piano during the cocktail reception. The Dr. Clown Foundation, long-term partner of the Foundation, was on site to interact with and delight guests, participate in photos, and share the meaningful impact of its therapeutic clown programs in hospitals and Indigenous communities. Tye, Chloe and Mohamed, representing HEROS Hockey, a volunteer-driven charity that teaches life skills and empowers marginalized youth through hockey, ran the highly popular lemonade stand and raised over $12,000. New this year, The Plinko of Generosity, an interactive game featuring our Autism Aviation Days helped support local autism organizations across the country by donating close to $15,000 on behalf of participants and volunteers.

Last month, the Air Canada Foundation unveiled its 2024 Impact Report, showcasing the significant contributions made to communities throughout the year. The report highlights achievements across various areas, including programs, partnerships, fundraising efforts, and employee engagement initiatives.

