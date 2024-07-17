MONTREAL, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Air Canada Foundation has launched its 2023 Impact Report detailing programs and partnerships that made a difference in the lives of children across Canada. The report includes key programs, charitable partnerships, humanitarian relief and Air Canada employee volunteering initiatives.

The Air Canada Foundation has launched its 2023 Impact Report detailing programs and partnerships that made a difference in the lives of children across Canada. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

The Foundation helps kids spread their wings through its three pillars – Health, by supporting organizations that are making a difference in children's health and well-being; Protection, by supporting kids' basic needs and safeguarding childhood; and Dreams, by working with organizations that provide hope and resiliency for children facing adversity.

"The 2023 Impact Report vividly captures the Air Canada Foundation's focus on supporting Canadian-registered charities that seek to improve the health and well-being of children," said Priscille Leblanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "Among many 2023 initiatives, we are proud to have provided hope to children by connecting them with fun, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. These include a Rocky Mountaineer journey through the Canadian Rockies with Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, magical days at a theme park through Dreams Take Flight, and the chance to support their favourite sports team on the road through Air Canada's Fan Flight program."

"In 2023, we were able to donate more than $1.3 million, as well as Aeroplan points and over 2,000 airline tickets to organizations across Canada to support children in need of a helping hand," said Valérie Durand, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability, and spokesperson for the Air Canada Foundation. "We are grateful for our Aeroplan members and customers who helped make this possible, and to our many charitable partners doing important work in our communities across the country. We also thank all the dedicated employees at Air Canada; we had nearly 1,100 employees who volunteered their time to give back through causes they feel passionate about in our communities from coast to coast to coast."

Follow @fondation_aircanada_foundation on Instagram or visit www.aircanada.com/foundation to learn more about the Air Canada Foundation and the impact of its programs and charitable partnerships.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2023 impact report or the Air Canada's 2022 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld.

