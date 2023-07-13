The annual golf tournament is the Air Canada Foundation's largest fundraising event

MONTREAL, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - This year, the Air Canada Foundation raised a record of nearly $1.3 million during the 11th edition of its annual golf tournament. The event is the Air Canada Foundation's largest fundraising event each year to support charitable organizations dedicated to the health and well-being of children and youth in Canada.

"On behalf of the Air Canada Foundation, we thank the participants, sponsors and volunteers, who came together to support the Foundation. Your generous contributions will directly support thousands of children across the country by helping them to reach medical care that is not offered in their communities, by providing food security and by helping their dreams come true," said Priscille Leblanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation.

"This year's event would not have been possible without the dedication of Air Canada's employees who managed and hosted the tournament in its entirety. We were also very pleased to showcase our employees' artistic talents in the evening concert show!" said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. "I extend a heartfelt thank you to all volunteers, supporters and donors. With your partnership and generosity, the Air Canada Foundation continues its mission of helping children in need from coast to coast to coast."

The Air Canada Foundation's 2023 golf tournament was held at the Saint-Raphaël Golf Club on Monday, July 10, welcoming approximately 400 guests.

Air Canada Foundation ambassadors Liam and Nolan, representing Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, a partner of the Air Canada Foundation, had a starring role manning the highly coveted lemonade stand. Together, they raised approximately $13,500.

All of the funds raised through this event directly support the health and well-being of kids across Canada. The Air Canada Foundation has raised more than $10 million over 11 years to help children and youth.

The Air Canada Foundation proudly launched its 2022 Impact Report earlier this week, detailing its impact made across communities in 2022, including through its programs, partnerships, fundraising and employee engagement initiatives.

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2022 Impact Report.

