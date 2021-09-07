Hub provides essential information, advice and even ideas for where to go next

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today unveiled its expanded Travel Ready hub, an interactive online tool to help customers plan and prepare for upcoming trips. Customers can use it to easily and conveniently obtain such information as necessary travel documentation, COVID-19 test requirements and country travel restrictions for any global destination. Air Canada's Travel Ready hub is available at aircanada.com/travelready and on the mobile version of the Air Canada website.

"We continue to develop practical solutions to help our customers be travel-ready, wherever they want to go. This includes assisting them in navigating the changing entry requirements set by countries in our global network by making all relevant information available in one convenient place. But beyond making essential travel information readily accessible, our easy-to-use Travel Ready hub is designed to make it simple for customers to choose where to go next by showing the countries that are open to visitors through an interactive map," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

The airline's enhanced Travel Ready hub features a search widget so that users can access information specific to their situation and itinerary. Among other things: the hub allows customers to review entry requirements for every country on their itinerary, including if they are connecting via another country or traveling with an Air Canada airline partner; if their travels require a COVID-19 test, ensure they have the right test (molecular or antigen) taken within the valid time window; and provide travel advice, particularly related to airport arrival times, given additional checks in-place. All of these features are designed with the goal of delivering a smoother and quicker airport experience for customers.

Air Canada will continue implementing initiatives to streamline the travel process, increase customer convenience via digital tools, and remain a leader in adopting science-based measures to further enhance safety. To date, the airline has put in place the following measures for customers to travel easily, confidently and safely:

Ongoing restoration and strategic rebuilding of its international, transborder and domestic network to conveniently reunite people with friends and family, together with flexible and expanded change and cancellation options for bookings;



A new digital solution via the Air Canada App and website, enabling customers flying between Canada and select countries to conveniently and securely scan and upload COVID-19 test results to validate compliance with government travel requirements prior to arriving at the airport;



Numerous streamlined processes, from several check-in options via web, mobile or airport self-serve kiosk, Touch-Free Bag Check and Bag Drop services, digital presentation of all reading materials via PressReader on personal devices. In the lounge, meals can be ordered and delivered straight to the table through the new Maple Leaf Lounge @ la table service, with additional opportunities to further modernize processes underway;



The award-winning Air Canada CleanCare+ program, featuring enhanced biosafety measures throughout every stage of air travel from check-in to lounges to boarding to on-board, which includes highly efficient HEPA air filters on aircraft;



As of Oct. 31, 2021 , Air Canada is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, further ensuring the safety and well-being of customers and employees.

