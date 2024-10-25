Ahead of winter travel, Minister Beech advises travellers to check their passport validity and apply early

GATINEAU, QC , Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - With winter just around the corner, many Canadians are starting to look for international getaways for their vacations. Whether it is for the holidays or spring break, Service Canada encourages travellers to check their passport validity based on the destination's entry and exit requirements, which may include a minimum validity period. The passport must meet those requirements.

Planning ahead is always the best approach, so today, Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, encouraged any Canadian who needs their first adult passport, or a passport for their child, to apply as soon as possible, at least six months prior to their travel date. For those who already have an adult passport, Service Canada recommends starting the renewal process at least six months before expiry. Getting an early start on the process will give travellers plenty of time to gather the required documents and materials for renewal. It could also avoid situations where they cannot enter or leave their country of choice despite having a valid passport because of entry and exit requirements.

Canadians can visit eServiceCanada to book an appointment at their nearest Service Canada location. All forms must be completed before the appointment. Canadians can also obtain passport services without an appointment.

Depending on when the passport is needed, many options are available to submit passport applications:

No immediate travel plans: Canadians who do not have immediate travel plans can submit their application by mail or in person at any Service Canada Centre, passport office or scheduled outreach site.

Canadians who will travel in the coming weeks can visit a Service Canada Centre or a passport office that processes applications within 10 business days. This does not include the mailing time for the passport. Clients can also choose to pick up their passport once it is ready. Travel in less than two weeks: If a passport is needed in less than two weeks, Canadians must visit a passport office that offers urgent or express pick-up services. Proof of travel is required. For more information, visit Get urgent, express or emergency weekend passport services.

Canadians should include their travel date, if they have one, in their passport application.

For more details on the Passport Program, Service Canada points of service and service standards, please visit Canadian passports and other travel documents: Applying in Canada.

Quotes

"Travelling can often be a stressful experience, but getting your passport doesn't have to be. By planning ahead and identifying the best service options for you, you can get ahead of the busier service times at Service Canada Centres and passport offices. I strongly recommend that Canadians who wish to travel abroad ensure they have a valid passport as one of the first planning steps. Check the expiry date of your passport and ensure you are allowed to enter your destination country with it. If you need a new passport, Service Canada is here to help."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick facts

The service standard for applications submitted at most Service Canada Centres, scheduled outreach sites and by mail is 20 business days, plus mailing time.

The service standard for applications submitted at passport offices and selected Service Canada Centres is 10 business days, plus mailing time if pick-up is not required.

Estimated wait times at offices offering 10-business day passport service can be found at Find a passport service location in Canada .

. Clients who applied in person will need the file or reference number from their receipt. For mailed applications or those without a reference number, clients can request to have the number sent to the email provided in the application. The status will be available after 5 business days for in-person applications, and after 10 business days for mailed applications.

Rather than calling or visiting a Service Canada point of service, applicants can check the status of their application in just a few clicks. To use this service, clients must include an email address to use the online Passport Application Status Checker.

Service Canada issued approximately 33% more passports in fiscal year 2023–24 than in the previous year and exceeded the 90% performance target by processing 92% of passport applications within service standards.

issued approximately 33% more passports in fiscal year 2023–24 than in the previous year and exceeded the 90% performance target by processing 92% of passport applications within service standards. For 2024–25, Service Canada expects to receive between 5.19 million and 5.74 million passport applications. Service Canada remains on track to exceed its service standard target once again, despite the significant increase in demand.

Associated links

