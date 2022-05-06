Afghan journalists find freedom of expression in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working hard to resettle at least 40,000 Afghan nationals as quickly and safely as possible. Canada has now welcomed a total of 12,605 Afghan refugees, with more arriving every week.

This week as we honour World Press Freedom Day (May 3), we spotlight journalists and highlight the challenges of fostering the freedom of expression through the press. Canada is proud to be among the first countries to have launched a special humanitarian resettlement program that specifically helps the most vulnerable Afghans, including journalists.

We recognize the bravery and commitment of Afghan journalists who have overcome tremendous challenges and have now settled in Canada. They are freely using their voices to make significant contributions to their communities and the field of journalism. We are proud to acknowledge the following brave individuals who now have the ability to pursue their choice of profession in Canada, where freedom of the press is highly valued and an important part of our country's democracy:

Ghousuddin Frotan is an Afghan journalist who was based in Kandahar and covered the southern region of Afghanistan for the Wall Street Journal. He has worked for Radio Liberty, Agence France Presse and BBC Radio Pashto service. Since his arrival in Canada in January 2022 , he secured a Dalla Lana Fellowship in Global Journalism at the University of Toronto and has published articles in the Toronto Star.

Canada's goal of bringing at least 40,000 Afghan nationals places us amongst the top countries in the world when it comes to resettlement. We have a longstanding and proud tradition of welcoming the world's most vulnerable, and we'll continue working hard to bring people to Canada, including journalists.

Photos of previous Afghan arrivals are available in Dropbox for use by media. You can also monitor Canada's progress on welcoming Afghan refugees to Canada.

"Journalism is indispensable to democratic societies, and these journalists have risked their lives reporting on important issues in Afghanistan. We stand with those who lacked protection in Afghanistan under the Taliban, including journalists. I am proud that Canada has given them hope and aspirations to continue their valuable work in their new country."

–The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Canada's commitment to resettle Afghan nationals to Canada includes a special humanitarian program, which focuses on resettling Afghan nationals are part of one of the following groups: women leaders; human rights defenders; persecuted religious or ethnic minorities; LGBTI individuals and journalists and people who helped Canadian journalists. Since August 2021 , Canada has welcomed 6,165 Afghan nationals through the program.

commitment to resettle Afghan nationals to includes a special humanitarian program, which focuses on resettling Afghan nationals are part of one of the following groups: women leaders; human rights defenders; persecuted religious or ethnic minorities; LGBTI individuals and journalists and people who helped Canadian journalists. Since , has welcomed 6,165 Afghan nationals through the program. Afghanistan was ranked 156th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index for its press freedoms and treatment of journalists.

was ranked 156th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index for its press freedoms and treatment of journalists. Last week, over 600 government-assisted and privately sponsored Afghan refugees arrived in Toronto .

