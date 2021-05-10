Aeroplan Member Donation Program Celebrates 15 Years of Giving Back

Over 1.3 billion points raised since 2006 for more than 1,400 causes

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada celebrates today the 15-year anniversary of its Aeroplan member donation program. Since its inception in 2006, over 1.3 billion points have been donated by Aeroplan members, which have helped support more than 1,400 causes, primarily Canadian-based initiatives, that work to improve lives and assist communities locally, across Canada and around the world. The 1.3 billion points could represent flying one person around the world close to 9,000 times.

"Today marks a significant milestone for the Aeroplan member donation program. We started this program in 2006 to make a difference and we certainly have achieved that goal," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing, and eCommerce at Air Canada. "The success of this program would not have been possible without the generosity of our members and the continuous engagement of our loyal charitable partners and we are extremely grateful for their support. Over the years, we have built strong relationships with these organizations allowing us to assist many local communities and help children and families from coast-to-coast. We are committed to continue working together to create a better future for people in need in Canada and across the world because each and every point donated has the power to impact lives."

Making Your Points Matter

Our members have been giving back to causes close to their hearts for 15 years. Aeroplan supports close to 300 charitable organizations that align with Air Canada's core values, such as: safety, health and wellness, inclusion, climate action and responsible use of resources. Watch some of the Aeroplan's donation program success stories and initiatives here, including reuniting families to bringing scientists to far-flung locations to monitor the ocean health.

The Air Canada Foundation's Hospital Transportation Program remains a key partner. Through the generosity of Aeroplan members, the Air Canada Foundation donates millions of Aeroplan points to pediatric hospitals across Canada every year to help children reach the medical care they need away from home. Arianne is one of them. A few years ago, she was referred to the Montreal Children's Hospital, located 11-12 hours by car from her home in Sept-Îles, Quebec. Since then, Arianne has been using the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program to access the care she needs. Watch her story.

Each corporate partner has a Matching Week Campaign where Aeroplan matches the first 500,000 points donated online. In March, our long-standing partner Doctors Without Borders raised 7.1 million points, allowing them to significantly reduce their costs on essential air travel.

"Over the past 15 years, Air Canada's Aeroplan donation of over 260 million points to MSF has significantly reduced our costs on essential air travel. As a result, more of every dollar donated is spent directly on providing emergency humanitarian medical care to people affected by conflict, emergency, or neglect," said Joseph Belliveau, Executive Director of Doctors Without Borders Canada. "In March 2021, this support facilitated my flight to the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, where I worked with Médecins Sans Frontières teams responding to a rapidly evolving crisis. Air Canada and Aeroplan's incredible support helps MSF make a lasting impact in 70+ countries where our humanitarian work is most needed."

In April, the Stephen Lewis Foundation was also able to count on many generous supporters who donated more than 2.5 million points during its Matching Week Campaign, in support of human rights-based responses to HIV and AIDS across sub-Saharan Africa, which address the inequalities that allow pandemics to thrive.

Upcoming Matching Week Campaigns - 2021 Partners

Miles4Migrants (M4M) - Starting today to May 16

M4M uses donated points to help people impacted by war, persecution or disaster start a new life in a new home, partnering with other non-profits to identify refugees, asylees, asylum-seekers, and their immediate family members who have legal approval to travel but cannot afford airfare.

Indspire - June 14-20

A national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of them, their families and communities.

Oceans Initiative - August 2-8

A team of scientists on a mission to protect marine life, including whales, dolphins, sharks, salmon & seabirds, in Canada and other countries around the world.

GlobalMedic - September 13-19

David McAntony Gibson Foundation, which operates as GlobalMedic, has provided life-saving aid in the aftermath of disasters since 2002. It was founded based on the idea that aid could be delivered more effectively and efficiently. Professional emergency workers along with other professional and skilled volunteers help deliver programs to the people who need it most.

Equitas - September 27-October 3

As an International Centre for Human Rights Education, Equitas advances equality, social justice and respect for human dignity through transformative human rigths education programs in Canada and around the world.

War Child Canada - October 18-24

Protects children and families affected by war. In the most dangerous corners of the world, War Child is rebuilding war-affected communities and providing the support necessary for children to experience a stable childhood.

Rainbow Railroad - November 8-14

Helps persecuted LGBTQI individuals get to safety by providing information, connections, travel support and airfare to help individuals travel to safer countries.

Air Canada Foundation - November 29-December 5

Through its programs or other initiatives, the Air Canada Foundation provides financial or fundraising support to Canadian-registered charities focused on improving children's health and well-being. The matching week is solely dedicated to funding the Hospital Transportation Program.

To donate points, members simply visit: https://donatepoints.aircanada.com/.

