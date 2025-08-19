Air Canada begins relaunching flights so customers can travel again

First departures are AC009 from Toronto to Tokyo - Narita , AC556 from Vancouver to Los Angeles and AC489 from Montreal to Toronto

155 flights scheduled to depart today from Toronto , Montreal , and Vancouver across North America and to Europe , Asia , South Pacific

Exceptional disruption policy to be implemented to cover transport expenses

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - With the departures of AC009 from Toronto to Tokyo-Narita, AC556 from Vancouver to Los Angeles and AC489 from Montreal to Toronto, Air Canada resumed operations today to get Canadians moving again. The three flights were the first of 155 scheduled for the day as the airline gradually resumes service, beginning with a limited number of international flights this evening. This will gradually increase as the airline restores service in Canada, the U.S. and around the world over the coming days.

Air Canada (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We're laser-focused on getting our customers moving again. Restoring global operations will take up to ten days, as aircraft and crew are out of position. Additionally, mandatory maintenance checks are required, as aircraft have been on the ground for more than three days. Regrettably, during this period some flights will be canceled until the schedule is stabilized, and we'll notify customers well in advance and provide options," said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, at Air Canada.

"When customers buy a ticket on Air Canada, we are making a commitment to deliver them safely and on schedule. Following this disruption, we know confidence has been shaken. We're working hard to fully restore their trust, starting by getting customers on their way again. To do that, we will be introducing an exceptional policy tomorrow, towards covering transportation expenses which customers may have incurred to get to their destination during this disruption. As well, we've created a dashboard on our website so anyone can transparently track our progress as our operations return to normal. We look forward to welcoming our customers and flight attendants back onboard," concluded Mr. Nasr.

Air Canada's recovery dashboard is available now at www.aircanada.com/action. The airline's exceptional disruption policy will be available beginning August 20, 2025 at www.aircanada.com/action.

As Air Canada ramps up, customers should only go to the airport if they hold a confirmed booking, and their flights show as operating. Flight status can be checked on aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app. Those with cancelled flights can obtain a full refund, a travel credit, or, ask to be rebooked on our Star Alliance partners or other airlines, although capacity is limited due to peak summer travel. To assist in the rebooking process, Air Canada has designated 5,000 agents to assist customers in finding alternative travel. More information for customers about travel options including an FAQ is at: www.aircanada.com/action.

Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL continue to operate as normal.

